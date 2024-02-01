Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker awarded NBA Western Conference Player of the month for January

Feb 1, 2024, 2:28 PM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the final moments of the NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center on January 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pacers 117-110. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Devin Booker is now the Phoenix Suns’ franchise leader in NBA Western Conference Player of the Month wins after the NBA announced Thursday he’s earned the honor for January.

Booker’s third player of the month honor separates him from former Suns Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Steve Nash, Shawn Marion and Charles Barkley, who all had two.

Over 16 games in January, Booker averaged 30.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He shot 53.9% from the field and 40% from deep.

Booker piled up a 52-point game on Jan. 19 against the Pelicans and later 46- and 44-point outings that sandwiched a 62-point outburst against the Pacers on Jan. 26.

That three-game stretch of 40-plus games saw Booker shoot 65.1% to surpass Michael Jordan for the highest field goal percentage in a three-game stretch where he averaged better than 50 points.

He leads the NBA with five 20-point quarters this season, all of which came last month. Booker put in 29 points to set a franchise record in the first 12 minutes of the Indiana game.

