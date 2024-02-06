Nike and Devin Booker enlisted the help of notable Phoenix hoopers, family members and a very good dog in their first commercial for the Book 1s going on sale Feb. 17.

Welcome to the World of Book 📖🏀 Available on SNKRS and at select retailers February 17. pic.twitter.com/PBalp0GAJI — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 6, 2024

Paying homage to his nickname “Book,” the commercial opens around a reading circle with familiar faces Diana Taurasi and Shawn Marion among the group listening into “Book, Chapter 1.”

From there, the book dives quickly into Booker’s journey through Moss Point and Kentucky before revealing the new Book 1s.

“Book 1. One and not done. Welcome to the World of Book,” the guard said.

The cameos didn’t stop with Taurasi and Marion, either, with Kevin Durant, shoe design legend Wilson Smith and Booker’s mom, dad, brother and car also making an appearance. And you can’t forget about the guard’s dog Haven and Lil’ Penny Hardaway.

While Book 1s will be hitting the market for the first time in a grey-and-cream colorway nicknamed “Mirage”, it’s not the first iteration of the shoe to hit the streets.

The “Clay Orange” colorway nicknamed “Chapter 1” originally released exclusively at LeBron James’ UNKNWN store in Miami during Art Basel last December. The launch was limited to just 500 pairs with Durant, P.J. Tucker and DJ Khaled all receiving a pair gifted from the Suns guard.

Drake was also seen sporting the new silhouette in the “Chapter One” colorway at his September concert in Glendale.

Hitting the market Feb. 17 — during NBA All-Star weekend — the Book 1 will mark the guard’s first signature shoe with Nike.

