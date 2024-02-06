Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Watch: Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 commercial features Kevin Durant, Diana Taurasi

Feb 6, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Nike and Devin Booker enlisted the help of notable Phoenix hoopers, family members and a very good dog in their first commercial for the Book 1s going on sale Feb. 17.

Paying homage to his nickname “Book,” the commercial opens around a reading circle with familiar faces Diana Taurasi and Shawn Marion among the group listening into “Book, Chapter 1.”

From there, the book dives quickly into Booker’s journey through Moss Point and Kentucky before revealing the new Book 1s.

“Book 1. One and not done. Welcome to the World of Book,” the guard said.

RELATED STORIES

The cameos didn’t stop with Taurasi and Marion, either, with Kevin Durant, shoe design legend Wilson Smith and Booker’s mom, dad, brother and car also making an appearance. And you can’t forget about the guard’s dog Haven and Lil’ Penny Hardaway.

While Book 1s will be hitting the market for the first time in a grey-and-cream colorway nicknamed “Mirage”, it’s not the first iteration of the shoe to hit the streets.

The “Clay Orange” colorway nicknamed “Chapter 1” originally released exclusively at LeBron James’ UNKNWN store in Miami during Art Basel last December. The launch was limited to just 500 pairs with Durant, P.J. Tucker and DJ Khaled all receiving a pair gifted from the Suns guard.

Drake was also seen sporting the new silhouette in the “Chapter One” colorway at his September concert in Glendale.

Hitting the market Feb. 17 — during NBA All-Star weekend — the Book 1 will mark the guard’s first signature shoe with Nike.

Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Nike Book 1 concept art devin booker Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Nike Book 1 concept art devin booker Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike)

Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

NBA trade deadline can show Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s commitment to continuity

Mat Ishbia shook up the Phoenix Suns since becoming owner, but the 2024 NBA trade deadline could prove that he's a patient person.

22 hours ago

NBA All-Star Game 2023...

Associated Press

NBA to utilize LED glass court during All-Star weekend

Part of NBA All-Star weekend will be played on a state-of-the-art, full video LED court that will be installed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

23 hours ago

Bradley Beal...

Vincent DeAngelis

Charles Barkley: Bradley Beal coming off bench highlights Suns’ needs to win in playoffs

Charles Barkley believes the Suns need Bradley Beal to come off the bench for Phoenix to push for a championship.

24 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclay...

Kellan Olson

Bradley Beal thrives in D.C. homecoming, Suns cruise by Wizards

If there was anyone on the Suns in need of feeling the comfort of their old stomping grounds, it was the dude playing through a broken nose.

2 days ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards signs autographs for fans after the game against the Hous...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Bradley Beal scores 43 points in return to Washington

On Sunday, Bradley Beal makes his first return to D.C. since being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns over the summer.

2 days ago

Bradley Beal...

Damon Allred

Bol Bol taken off injury report; Damion Lee only Suns player still out

Damion Lee continues to rehab his knee and Bradley Beal will still play with a mask as the Suns match up with the Wizards in Beal's return.

3 days ago

Watch: Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 commercial features Kevin Durant, Diana Taurasi