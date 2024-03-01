Scuffle breaks out between Suns’ Devin Booker and Rockets’ Cam Whitmore

Things got chippy between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore on Thursday at Footprint Center.

The Suns defeated the Rockets 110-105 behind Booker’s 35 points on 13-of-27 shooting. He also added seven rebounds and three assists.

Booker made a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to put Phoenix up 93-84. While the All-Star guard was landing, Whitmore shoved Booker from behind, which caused the Suns’ guard to retaliate by running into Whitmore on his way back on defense. The two then shoved each other and exchanged words before a scuffle broke out between both teams. Double technical fouls were issued to both players.

Whitmore shoves Booker from behind after his shot which starts this scuffle pic.twitter.com/bnwA4CKCEP — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 1, 2024

Booker hits a pull up 3 and then Whitmore and Booker get it pic.twitter.com/tIGPomFbLI — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 1, 2024

Cam Whitmore and Devin Booker 👀 pic.twitter.com/sgd5ClAd8K — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) March 1, 2024

The two also got into it on Friday after Booker went 7-of-24 from the field in Phoenix’s 114-110 loss in Houston.

It’s been bubbling for a few possessions now, but Cam Whitmore isn’t backing down from Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/Rovc6WneET — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) February 24, 2024

