Scuffle breaks out between Suns’ Devin Booker and Rockets’ Cam Whitmore

Feb 29, 2024, 9:34 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call against the Houston Rockets during the second ...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Things got chippy between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore on Thursday at Footprint Center.

The Suns defeated the Rockets 110-105 behind Booker’s 35 points on 13-of-27 shooting. He also added seven rebounds and three assists.

Booker made a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to put Phoenix up 93-84. While the All-Star guard was landing, Whitmore shoved Booker from behind, which caused the Suns’ guard to retaliate by running into Whitmore on his way back on defense. The two then shoved each other and exchanged words before a scuffle broke out between both teams. Double technical fouls were issued to both players.

The two also got into it on Friday after Booker went 7-of-24 from the field in Phoenix’s 114-110 loss in Houston.

