New England Patriots reportedly agree to deal QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville Jaguars

Mar 10, 2024, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

Mac Jones with the Patriots...

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire Mac Jones in exchange for a late-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, March 10, 2024 because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month’s NFL draft.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical.

The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence.

Jones will vie with 30-year-old C.J. Beathard for the team’s backup spot. Jones will count $4.96 million against the team’s salary cap in the final year of his rookie contract. Beathard is scheduled to count $2.4 million in the final year of his deal.

The Jaguars are unlikely to keep both on their 53-man roster to start the season.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, flamed out spectacularly last season and was eventually replaced by Bailey Zappe. Jones went 2-9 in 11 starts in 2023, throwing for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has 46 TD passes and 36 INTs in three NFL seasons. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, but he regressed in his second year with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia calling plays.

The Patriots, under new coach Jerod Mayo, are expected to select a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft. LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy could be options there.

The Jaguars aren’t expected to make wholesale changes to their offense in 2024. They re-signed left guard Ezra Cleveland, renegotiated a reduced cap number for the final year of right guard Brandon Scherff’s contract and plan to bring in a veteran center to compete with third-year pro Luke Fortner. Receiver could be a top target in the draft if Jacksonville loses Calvin Ridley in free agency.

How the move impacts the Arizona Cardinals

With more clarity on the Patriots’ quarterback situation, the Cardinals’ chances of drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 only increase.

The Chicago Bears at No. 1, the Washington Commanders at No, 2 and the Patriots at No. 3 will most likely go with quarterbacks, leaving Harrison as the best player available at No. 4.

Presented By...

Presented By...

Presented By...

