The Phoenix Suns ruled All-Star guard Devin Booker probable to make his return from a right ankle sprain Monday at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Booker has missed the last four games, sitting out Saturday’s 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics after he was deemed questionable. Phoenix has gone 2-2 in games since Booker stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s ankle and went to the locker room last weekend against the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix also listed reserves Eric Gordon (right ankle sprain), Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) and Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) as out. Gordon played 29 minutes against the Celtics and didn’t score, although he is averaging 12 points per game this season on 38% shooting from beyond the arc.

Okogie has not played in Phoenix’s last four games, while Little has been out the last six contests.

Booker was back on the practice floor Friday and in his usual pregame warmup spot on Saturday. He was active on the bench, coaching up teammates during a timeout.

Devin Booker with some brief direction in the huddle with some of what he’s seeing pic.twitter.com/7IewY1EUM2 — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 10, 2024

“I am excited to get him back, but we definitely don’t want to rush him back,” Kevin Durant said after scoring 45 points in Saturday’s loss. “It is an important part of the season, and we need him to be as healthy as possible. If we can buy another couple hours, another couple days for him to get him right, we definitely could do that but we miss him out on the floor.”

Booker has averaged 27.5 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.

The Cavs have a game Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (left knee bone bruise), big man Evan Mobley (left ankle spain) and shooters Max Strus (right knee sprain) and Dean Wade (personal) were all ruled out.

Tip-off from Cleveland is at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

