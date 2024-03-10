Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns upgrade Devin Booker to probable ahead of Monday’s Cavaliers matchup

Mar 10, 2024, 3:10 PM

Devin Booker...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns ruled All-Star guard Devin Booker probable to make his return from a right ankle sprain Monday at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Booker has missed the last four games, sitting out Saturday’s 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics after he was deemed questionable. Phoenix has gone 2-2 in games since Booker stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s ankle and went to the locker room last weekend against the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix also listed reserves Eric Gordon (right ankle sprain), Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) and Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) as out. Gordon played 29 minutes against the Celtics and didn’t score, although he is averaging 12 points per game this season on 38% shooting from beyond the arc.

Okogie has not played in Phoenix’s last four games, while Little has been out the last six contests.

Booker was back on the practice floor Friday and in his usual pregame warmup spot on Saturday. He was active on the bench, coaching up teammates during a timeout.

RELATED STORIES

“I am excited to get him back, but we definitely don’t want to rush him back,” Kevin Durant said after scoring 45 points in Saturday’s loss. “It is an important part of the season, and we need him to be as healthy as possible. If we can buy another couple hours, another couple days for him to get him right, we definitely could do that but we miss him out on the floor.”

Booker has averaged 27.5 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.

The Cavs have a game Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (left knee bone bruise), big man Evan Mobley (left ankle spain) and shooters Max Strus (right knee sprain) and Dean Wade (personal) were all ruled out.

Tip-off from Cleveland is at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app. 

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ hand forced by Boston Celtics in home loss

The Suns were outclassed by the Celtics that in the grand scheme of things didn't have a ton to do with a talent disparity between the two.

17 hours ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant drops season-high scoring night in loss to Celtics

Kevin Durant has dropped at least 35 points in three straight games, but the Suns dropped their Saturday night matchup with the Celtics.

18 hours ago

Grayson Allen...

Arizona Sports

Suns sharpshooter Grayson Allen eligible for long-term extension this month

Grayson Allen has had a career year with the Suns, but his upcoming free agency is a complication for a team facing second apron restrictions.

19 hours ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker remains out for marquee matchup vs. Celtics

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out with a right ankle sprain for Saturday's nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics.

22 hours ago

Ish Wainright...

Damon Allred

Ish Wainright heard he was returning to Suns via a FaceTime call from Devin Booker

Ish Wainright is back where he belongs as a member of the Phoenix Suns and the "president of Arizona" was the one to let him know.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen shoots the ball...

Kevin Zimmerman

The Suns are passing better, and Grayson Allen’s hot shooting has benefited

Grayson Allen's three-point shooting has been killer over two games, but the Phoenix Suns' ball movement is relatedly helping.

2 days ago

Suns upgrade Devin Booker to probable ahead of Monday’s Cavaliers matchup