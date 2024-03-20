Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State guard Jaimya Neal enters transfer portal

Mar 19, 2024, 6:22 PM

Jamiya Neal #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils brings the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half of a first round game in the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Arizona State guard Jamiya Neal announced on Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal.

The junior had spent his first three seasons of his collegiate career as a Sun Devil. This past year was Neal’s first in a starting role and he averaged 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 27.5% at 3-point range.

Neal was a part of a 14-18 Arizona State team that finished ninth in the Pac-12. Head coach Bobby Hurley has been dealing with the downsides of the transfer portal since its implementation, and the potential departure of Neal along with some of his teammates is a reality the coach is forced to face each offseason.

Other key names to monitor include junior guard Frankie Collins and junior wing Adam Miller. Miller shared a pitchfork emoji on social media, seeming to indicate that he is staying put in Tempe.

Hurley’s recruiting class for 2024 includes two players ranked in 247 Sports’ top-100: forward Amier Ali and forward Sammie Yeanay.

