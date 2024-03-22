PHOENIX — Chase Field is a lot brighter now.

The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks underwent changes this offseason, notably with the lighting and sound systems, and those changes were on display Thursday at the annual “What’s New at Chase Field” event.

The cable issue with the roof that prevents the Diamondbacks from opening and closing the roof with fans inside remains, but there is a solution for next offseason, team president and CEO Derrick Hall said.

The D-backs played closer Paul Sewald’s introduction video with the song “Jump Around” on Thursday with the new sound system and flashing lights that have been trendy in other ballparks. A twist was some of the blinking lights were red and teal.

That’s new. New lighting and sound system at Chase Field. pic.twitter.com/0hd91iTavv — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) March 21, 2024

The new lighting features 482 energy-efficient LED lights installed by MUSCO, 48 of which have color-changing capabilities.

Hall said the D-backs were one of the last MLB teams to change out their lights.

“It has been in the works for a while,” Hall said. “For a while we’ve heard from players and from MLB that they were hoping we’d go to the newer system, which is these sports LED color changing lights. And you see what a part of in-game entertainment and the in-game experience has become after home runs, during intros.

“We’ve wanted it for a while. And we’ve probably had it planned for at least two years now.”

A Cohesion sound system with 54 new loudspeakers was installed, although the audio levels will remain the same as before with improved clarity.

“Audio levels remain the same as previous years and are actually measured now by mini microphones in the stands that can increase or decrease for fan comfortability,” Hall said.

The Diamondbacks’ future at Chase Field remains uncertain as they continue to seek a private-public partnership to fund renovations or a new park.

Hall maintained the stance that the club would prefer to stay at Chase Field, although its lease runs out in 2027. He didn’t have any updates from where talks stood at the start of spring training.

What is happening with the Chase Field roof?

The Diamondbacks have not opened or closed the roof with fans in the building for two seasons due to cable issues that have been flagged as a safety hazard.

The D-backs will have three fireworks nights this year, but only early in the season when the roof will be open for games before the summer heat.

Hall said there is a solution that avoids having to overhaul the entire roof.

“The group that came in and told us their concern that, not to get too technical, basically a rope could fall — we think that’s highly unlikely — but there’s a catch-all system now that we’re able to put up there,” Hall said. “So you don’t have to redo the entire roof. … We’re looking at having it ready for next year.”

Hall said the undertaking would have to come during the offseason due to the time and equipment needed to complete the project.

Follow @alexjweiner