Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander continues to have a memorable start to 2024.

Against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the young D-back notched his first career home run. The shot gave Arizona an early 1-0 lead.

Staring at a full count in the bottom of the second inning, Alexander turned on a 95-mph four-seam fastball, firing it to the left field stands.

Per MLB, the ball reached 110.6 mph off Alexander’s bat.

And it wouldn’t be a true first career homer without a spoonful of silent treatment from the dugout, though Alexander looked pretty unfazed by it in the moment.

Blaze Alexander getting that silent treatment after his first big league HR! 😂 pic.twitter.com/54a7i8diuS — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) April 3, 2024

Alexander is making a name for himself at the big-league level after beating out Emmanuel Rivera and others for an Opening Day roster spot. Rivera has since been traded to the Miami Marlins for cash considerations after being designated for assignment.

Entering play Wednesday, the 24-year-old was slashing .400/.455/.400 with an OPS of .855. He’s recorded four hits, two RBIs, two runs scored, a stolen base and four strikeouts to one walk across 11 plate appearances.

When he’s in the lineup, Alexander has served as Arizona’s DH, second baseman and shortstop.

Catch the rest of D-backs-Yankees on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports