ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Reports: Former Nebraska QB Jeff Sims expected to join Arizona State

May 1, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims...

Quarterback Jeff Sims #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Georgia Tech and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to join the Arizona State Sun Devils and compete for the starting job, reports 247 Sports. Sims has been linked to ASU since Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal on April 18.

Sims will compete with Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt and returning backup Trenton Bourguet for the starting role. He fills a slot once occupied by Rashada, the freshman who transferred to Georgia after four games as the starter last season.

During his single season at Nebraska last year, Sims played in five games (two starts) and completed 28 of 47 passes (59.6%) for 282 yards while throwing one touchdown to six interceptions.

He turned the ball over on all four of his fumbles while being used as a dual threat with 42 carries to 47 passes with Nebraska. Sims rushed for 189 yards and a score last year.

Over Sims’ four-year college career, he’s completed 57.6% of his passes and thrown 31 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback piled up 4,464 passing yards in three seasons at Georgia Tech (2020-22) before the move to play for Nebraska.

Sims was utilized as a rusher at both schools, topping out at 492 yards with six touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.

