GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster, 2 Arizona Wildcats invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine

May 3, 2024, 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

Tyon Grant-Foster backs down a defender...

Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes protects the ball from Cameron Tyson #5 of the Seattle Redhawks in the first half of the semifinal game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Redhawks 80-72. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster and Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson were among the 78 prospects invited Friday to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

Grant-Foster watched his draft stock soar this past season as the 2023-24 WAC Player of the Year, averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. His play helped GCU on its way to a WAC title and a program-best 30-5 record. He shot 44.6% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point land.

Larsson meanwhile declared for the draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility after averaging 12.8 points (42.6% on three 3-pointers per game), 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Johnson wrapped up his college career averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.6 minutes per game.

Before his time in Tucson, Johnson spent four seasons at San Diego State.

Two notable names not found on the list of invited prospects include Arizona guards Caleb Love and KJ Lewis.

When does the NBA Draft Combine take place?

The combine will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Players will undergo medical testing, drills and scrimmages throughout the week of work.

As part of the league’s latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, every invited member must attend and participate in the combine. The NBA can excuse a player’s absence, though the athlete must complete combine activities at a later time.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft tips off June 26 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster, 2 Arizona Wildcats invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine