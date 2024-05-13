Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals sign wide receiver Zay Jones to 1-year deal

May 13, 2024, 9:41 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal on Monday.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the deal is worth $4.25 million.

Jones was released by the Jaguars last Tuesday, days after the team added first-round wideout Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU at No. 23 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jones spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville after signing a three-year deal in 2022, recording 116 catches for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns across 25 games (22 starts). His first season with the Jaguars, he set career bests with 82 catches and 823 yards to go along with five touchdowns.

The 29-year-old got his NFL start as a 2017 second-round pick (No. 37 overall) with the Buffalo Bills.

Jones played two full seasons with Buffalo before he was dealt in 2019 to the then-Oakland Raiders in a midseason trade.

He would go on to play 10 games for the Raiders that year before appearing in 33 games and making 11 starts with the Raiders from 2020-21.

Bringing in a player of Jones’ stature will help bolster the wide receivers room currently led by No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. Harrison is seemingly locked in as Arizona’s WR1. Wilson is on track to secure WR2 duties, with Dortch trending as the Cardinals’ slot man and returner.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

