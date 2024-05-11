Mercury sign Liz Dixon, waive 2024 draft pick Charisma Osborne

The Phoenix Mercury made eight roster moves Saturday with the regular season set to begin Tuesday. Forward Liz Dixon was brought back on a training camp contract, while Phoenix’s most recent draft picks Charisma Osborne and Jaz Shelley were waived.

Phoenix also waived Ariel Hearn, Mya Hollingshed, Christyn Williams, Bella Murekatete and Amy Atwell after playing its second preseason game Friday night.

The roster is at 11. WNBA teams can carry 12 players maximum and 11 players minimum.

Dixon went undrafted out of Louisville in 2023 but signed a camp deal with the Mercury. The 6-foot-5 forward played 10 games for Phoenix and four with the Connecticut Sun as a rookie and averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.

The Mercury took Osborne with the No. 25 overall pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft out of UCLA and selected Shelley with the No. 29 pick out of Nebraska.

In Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Osborne played nine minutes and scored two points with an assist, while Shelley recorded three rebounds and an assist with no points in 12 minutes.

The Mercury are entering the first season under general manager Nick U’Ren and head coach Nate Tibbetts.

Their season opener is at the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m.

