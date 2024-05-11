Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury sign Liz Dixon, waive 2024 draft pick Charisma Osborne

May 11, 2024, 3:01 PM

Liz Dixon...

Liz Dixon #20 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots against Madi Williams #7 of the Seattle Storm during the fourth quarter in a WNBA preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury made eight roster moves Saturday with the regular season set to begin Tuesday. Forward Liz Dixon was brought back on a training camp contract, while Phoenix’s most recent draft picks Charisma Osborne and Jaz Shelley were waived.

Phoenix also waived Ariel Hearn, Mya Hollingshed, Christyn Williams, Bella Murekatete and Amy Atwell after playing its second preseason game Friday night.

The roster is at 11. WNBA teams can carry 12 players maximum and 11 players minimum.

RELATED STORIES

Dixon went undrafted out of Louisville in 2023 but signed a camp deal with the Mercury. The 6-foot-5 forward played 10 games for Phoenix and four with the Connecticut Sun as a rookie and averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.

The Mercury took Osborne with the No. 25 overall pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft out of UCLA and selected Shelley with the No. 29 pick out of Nebraska.

In Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Osborne played nine minutes and scored two points with an assist, while Shelley recorded three rebounds and an assist with no points in 12 minutes.

The Mercury are entering the first season under general manager Nick U’Ren and head coach Nate Tibbetts.

Their season opener is at the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury react to WNBA implementing league-wide charter flights

The WNBA will use league-wide charter flights for the first time this season, the league announced Thursday.

10 hours ago

Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft...

Associated Press

Commissioner: WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season

The wait for full-time charter flights for WNBA teams finally is over with commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the league's plans.

4 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner aims to keep spotlight on detained Americans with new book

Brittney Griner continues her efforts to settle into a normal routine following her release from a Russian prison 17 months ago.

5 days ago

This image released by ABC News shows Robin Roberts, left, during an interview with Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself while in Russian jail

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself during her first few weeks in a Russian jail after her 2022 arrest.

10 days ago

...

Arizona Sports

Mercury unveil Rebel Edition jerseys with alternate court, bring gradient uniforms back to Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury released new Rebel Edition uniforms on Thursday and a matching home court that's the first of its kind in the WNBA.

23 days ago

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team's WNBA basketball game ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury release 2024 game broadcast schedule

The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday announced its 2024 broadcast schedule bolstered by Arizona's Family networks. Here's how to watch on TV.

25 days ago

Mercury sign Liz Dixon, waive 2024 draft pick Charisma Osborne