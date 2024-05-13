Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State adds more size at WR with Penn State, Florida State transfer Malik McClain

May 12, 2024, 8:41 PM | Updated: 8:46 pm

malik mcclain...

Former Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to join the Arizona State football team in a social media post on Saturday. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Penn State and Florida State receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to join the Arizona State football team in a social media post on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver has logged 39 receptions for 466 yards and six touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career.

Before joining the Nittany Lions in 2023, McClain spent his first two seasons playing for the Seminoles. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham served as FSU’s offensive coordinator during McClain’s freshman year in 2021.

Dillingham feels that adding McClain is the final piece of the puzzle for the 2024 roster.

The senior transfer has one year of eligibility remaining, and he will fill ASU’s final scholarship slot.

RELATED STORIES

McClain was the No. 283 overall prospect and No. 42 wide receiver in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports. He was a four-star recruit after attending IMG Academy for his senior year of high school.

With the departure of WR Elijhah Badger, Dillingham made it a priority to add another receiver to an already-talented room that features Troy Omeire (also 6-foot-4), Xavier Guillory, Jordyn Tyson and Melquan Stovall.

At 6-foot-4, McClain joins Omeire as the two tallest receiving threats on the team.

Arizona State Football

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims...

Arizona Sports

Former Nebraska QB Jeff Sims announces commitment to join Arizona State

Former Georgia Tech and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims announced his commitment with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

1 day ago

Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands former Colorado and Houston RB Alton McCaskill

Former Colorado and Houston running back Alton McCaskill committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel.

3 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

6 days ago

Mug shot of former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs....

Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs to stand trial on intimidation, disorderly conduct charges

Former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs was indicted by a grand jury on two charges and will face a trial on Sept. 19.

6 days ago

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl logo...

Arizona Sports

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin & Juice’ brand takes over sponsorship of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl was searching for a sponsor replacement. It's the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

7 days ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the NCAAF game at Mountain Amer...

Damon Allred

Where do incoming, outgoing ASU, Arizona football transfers rank?

The transfer portal has never been more active, so where does ESPN rank past and future ASU and Arizona players?

7 days ago

Arizona State adds more size at WR with Penn State, Florida State transfer Malik McClain