Former Penn State and Florida State receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to join the Arizona State football team in a social media post on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver has logged 39 receptions for 466 yards and six touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career.

Before joining the Nittany Lions in 2023, McClain spent his first two seasons playing for the Seminoles. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham served as FSU’s offensive coordinator during McClain’s freshman year in 2021.

Dillingham feels that adding McClain is the final piece of the puzzle for the 2024 roster.

The senior transfer has one year of eligibility remaining, and he will fill ASU’s final scholarship slot.

McClain was the No. 283 overall prospect and No. 42 wide receiver in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports. He was a four-star recruit after attending IMG Academy for his senior year of high school.

With the departure of WR Elijhah Badger, Dillingham made it a priority to add another receiver to an already-talented room that features Troy Omeire (also 6-foot-4), Xavier Guillory, Jordyn Tyson and Melquan Stovall.

At 6-foot-4, McClain joins Omeire as the two tallest receiving threats on the team.