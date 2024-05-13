Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Roku will carry 3 Arizona Diamondbacks games for MLB Sunday Leadoff

May 13, 2024, 2:13 PM

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Roku will carry Major League Baseball games on Sundays beginning this week, and viewers will be able to watch for free and not be required to use a Roku device, the streaming service announced Monday. Roku secured multiyear rights for MLB Sunday Leadoff games beginning with the Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals this Sunday.

The telecasts will be produced in collaboration with local broadcast teams.

Viewers without a Roku device can stream the games on the Roku Channel app, which is free and available on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs. It also is accessible via therokuchannel.com with no login required.

The games also will be available to MLB.TV subscribers.

“With free games available to anyone, MLB games on Roku will be widely accessible to fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner for business and media. “Since Roku serves as an entertainment gateway for millions, this partnership offers a valuable new promotional and distribution platform for MLB games and content.”

When are the Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB Sunday Leadoff?

The Arizona Diamondbacks will appear on Roku on three dates.

June 23 at Philadelphia Phillies – 8:35 a.m. MST
July 7 at San Diego Padres – 1:10 p.m. MST
Sept. 1 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 1:10 p.m. MST

Here’s how to watch Roku MLB Sunday Leadoff games.

