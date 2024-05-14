Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals rookie Elijah Jones carves unique path out of New York

May 14, 2024, 11:09 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — There were a lot of “coulds” in Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Elijah Jones’ career path.

Being from New York, the “basketball mecca,” and having a brother who played Division I hoops, Jones could have gone that route.

He could have followed in the musical footsteps of his father and founding member of hip hop group Brand Nubian, DJ Alamo — though that could still be an avenue later in life.

And with his mother having a modeling background, who knows what other doors could have been opened for Jones?

RELATED STORIES

Jones wanted to form his own path in the big city. Football was and continues to be his compass.

“(There were) a lot of things that just kind of came around where it was always just competitive,” Jones said during Cardinals rookie minicamp last week. “I’m the youngest of three brothers, so everything was literally me following their footsteps and losing every battle I could until I became big enough to finally fight my own. It was just great to put that and apply it all the way through life.

“I wanted to be able to create my own lane and identity,” the rookie cornerback added. “I was a little temperamental, angry kid, so to be able to take that out there and be able to go knock some heads was cool.”

Now a member of the Cardinals, the 2024 third-round pick out of Boston College knows the uphill climb that awaits him.

Jones is going to get a good glimpse of just how crowded the cornerback room is, too, with two other rookies and a trio of returning second-year players jostling for playing time.

Jones welcomes the opportunity to further prove guys from New York can ball.

“Growing up in New York was just huge,” Jones said. “We talk about that confidence and kind of like that swagger that comes with it. I just feel like you automatically have a chip on your shoulder just growing up there. People say there’s no football in New York City and stuff like that. Just being able to carry that with me all the way through.

“I think just in general there’s a lot of DBs on this team and to be able to have that chemistry and be able to grow together I think is really big,” he added. “It’s not just going to be a one-year thing. … Just being able to get that experience together and being able to understand each other and being able to build that chemistry for years to come is going to be something exciting to see.”

Christian Jones, not Elijah, was on the Cardinals’ aux cord

Football may be Elijah Jones’ career path, but it’s far from his only love given his family’s background.

As he put it Tuesday, “music is through my veins. Through my veins.”

Jones, however, was not on the aux cord when he and the rookies were shuttled over for minicamp.

That duty instead belonged to offensive lineman Christian Jones, who was more than amped about getting the chance to DJ.

Safe to say the cornerback who grew up around gold records, about 3,000 vinyls and hip hop royalty had his take on the playlist.

“A stingy 6,” Elijah Jones said with a smile when asked to rate Christian Jones’ picks. “I think he had some good songs. It was a little all over the place. He had some (Snoop Dogg) in there, he was throwing some (The Notorious B.I.G.) on. You can’t have East Coast and West Coast at the same time. It just defeats the purpose.

“He was happy to be in the passenger seat, so I was able to just let him do his thing,” the cornerback added. “Once it’s my time to get on, I’m not getting off. It’s over.”

The gameday playlist

Jones’ gameday playlist includes “Redemption” by Bob Marley, “Let the Beat Build” by Lil Wayne and “Punks Jump Up to Get Beat Down” and “To the Right” by Brand Nubian.

His final song before heading out onto the field is “Earned It” by Chief Keef.

Cardinals Corner

Max Melton warms up ahead of rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

‘Opinions are like Gucci belts’: Max Melton determined to prove why Cardinals drafted him

The stars aligned for Max Melton and the Cardinals this NFL Draft, but that didn't stop the outside noise from creeping in.

1 day ago

Zay Jones runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign wide receiver Zay Jones to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal on Monday.

1 day ago

Tip Reiman speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Throwing pots: Cardinals rookie mauler Tip Reiman an artist at heart

For Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman, his time spent away from the field includes a hobby that is about the furthest thing from violent.

2 days ago

Zay Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Zay Jones rounds out revamped Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room

After entering the offseason at a wide-receiving deficit, the Cardinals have bolstered their WRs room through the NFL Draft and free agency.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Zay Jones rounds out revamped wide receivers room for Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals added to the wide receivers room in a big way on Friday in their agreeing to terms with veteran pass catcher Zay Jones. Arizona Sports' Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and do-it-all contributor Lauren Koval dive into what the addition means to the room and how the WR2 competition shakes out moving forward. The duo then turn their attention to Cardinals rookie minicamp and the players TD is keeping tabs on this week. Subscribe, rate 5 stars and follow @AZCardsCorner, @Tdrake4sports and @koval_lauren on X!

4 days ago

Tip Reiman catches a pass during rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign rookie tight end Tip Reiman to 4-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie tight end and self-proclaimed mauler Tip Reiman to a four-year contract on Friday.

4 days ago

Cardinals rookie Elijah Jones carves unique path out of New York