ESPN: Cornerback Max Melton fits into Cardinals’ defensive identity

May 18, 2024, 7:07 AM

Rutgers cornerback Max Melton celebrates...

Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his interception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter of a college football game at SHI Stadium on September 3, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals continue to receive praise for drafting cornerback Max Melton at No. 43 during the 2024 NFL Draft because of how he matches what the defense wants to do.

The corner will compete to earn a starting job on the Arizona defense with free-agent acquisition Sean Murphy-Bunting expected to man the other.

Matt Bowen of ESPN thinks the Melton choice was one of five perfect draftee-to-team fits in the second round of the April draft.

Why he fits: Melton has the length and top-end speed (4.39) to lock in as a man coverage defender, either in press or off-man. But I also like the fit in Arizona under coach Jonathan Gannon because of Melton’s ability to play with backfield vision as a zone defender. The Cardinals played a mix of split-safety and single-high zone last season on 63.8% of opponent dropbacks, the 11th most in the league. And Melton can stay on top of routes, read through to the quarterback and get a jump on the ball.

As a former defensive back in the NFL himself, Bowen knows Melton will face challenges as a rookie, but he’ll be playing in a defense led by Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis that is known for putting its defensive backs in positions to succeed.

He added that the eight interceptions Melton amassed in his last three years at Rutgers will help him earn playing time on the opposite side of Murphy-Bunting.

Melton said at last weekend’s rookie minicamp that his “day-by-day goal is to take it day-by-day, literally,” but the expectations are quickly growing beyond usual for second-round rookies.

Arizona Cardinals

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What will the Arizona Cardinals’ first six weeks of the NFL season say about the team?

Two-time Super Bowl winner Max Starks joined Wolf & Luke to share his thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals' first six weeks of the NFL season.

19 hours ago

Darius Robinson at rookie minicamp...

Damon Allred

PFF offseason grades: Cardinals earn a B+ with potential for an A

Pro Football Focus released its grades for all 32 teams on Thursday, and the Cardinals got a B+ that can reach an "A" level.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How good can the Arizona Cardinals be?

Burns & Gambo discuss what they think the ceiling of the Arizona Cardinals is after the schedule was released on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

What does Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon look for in an NFL schedule?

The NFL's annual schedule release parlays quickly into way-too-early predictions. For Jonathan Gannon, it's much more measured.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Breaking down Arizona’s 2024 schedule and early win-loss predictions

This week, the Cardinals Corner crew break down the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule, early win-loss predictions and weigh in on the NFL Prime Time football schedule.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray looks to run...

Tyler Drake

By the numbers: Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 schedule

There is quite a lot to dissect when diving in the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule. A closer look at the slate of games by the numbers:

2 days ago

