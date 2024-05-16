Close
CARDINALS CORNER

What does Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon look for in an NFL schedule?

May 16, 2024, 3:42 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

For Arizona Cardinals fans and the people who cover the team, the NFL’s annual schedule release parlays rather quickly into way-too-early record predictions and overall thoughts on the season ahead.

For head coach Jonathan Gannon, though, it’s much more measured.

“Honestly, Week 1. And then from a health standpoint, when is the bye? And then I look at games that don’t fall on Sundays. From there, how many two-day trips do we need to take? We kind of look at that and we start putting our brains together here. We sat down this morning and kind of ripped through (the schedule). … Nothing’s in stone, but you start throwing thoughts up on the board and on paper. It’ll maneuver its way here the exact schedule. … You’re always going to have to adapt a little bit, but I like how it’s set up.

“I’m excited about the preseason,” he added. “Obviously, Week 1 in Buffalo will be a great environment. All Week 1s are typically, but it’s in Buffalo, a great place to play. And then three home games. I’m excited for the crowd to see us up close and in person three times in a row.”

As for Gannon’s record prediction for the upcoming season?

“I’m just trying to make sure we’ve got 90 (players) on the practice field,” Gannon said with a laugh. “I think we’re going to win every game, so no, I don’t (make predictions).”

How’s the team looking so far?

Aside from the schedule release, work has been underway within Arizona’s training facility in Tempe.

The competitions Gannon already has his eye on include cornerback, defensive line, running back and tight end.

“We got a long way to go to define roles here, but I like how they’re working, I like the competition and it’s taking shape pretty nice.”

Arizona Cardinals TE tip Reiman catches a pass during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Elijah Jones warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals invitee and QB Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Myles Murphy runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft class look on during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR head coach Jonathan Gannon surveys warmups ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

