Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark: ‘It’s going to translate … it’s going to take time’

May 17, 2024, 9:31 AM

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi unintentionally caused a rift last month when she pumped the brakes on projecting how then-Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s rookie season would go.

“Reality is coming,” she said, before explaining the why. Those three words out of Taurasi’s mouth on SportsCenter were taken by some as downplaying Clark’s resume and talent. Others defended Taurasi for speaking truth.

Thanks to online aggregators, few read what else Taurasi said after those three words.

And after Clark’s first two games as a pro with the Indiana Fever — she’s combined to shoot 30% with nine assists to 13 turnovers — Taurasi’s comments are again being heavily referenced.

RELATED STORIES

“You know these days, everything takes a life of their own,” Taurasi told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday. “Every little snippet, every little comment, any quote taken out of context. Look, I only said it because when I watch games — and I’m sure when you talk to any professional athlete — you think about what they’ll look like as a pro.

“How will it translate? It’s going to translate. Like any college quarterback, it’s going to take time.”

Because of the WNBA’s schedule, there has been little time for Clark to acclimate to the pro game’s pace and physicality. There is no offseason to train full-time and a brief training camp and preseason to get a taste of the pro league’s style.

It’s especially a short offseason after a deep NCAA Tournament run by Clark and Iowa.

The Hawkeyes lost in the title game to South Carolina on April 7 before Clark was drafted by Indiana a week later on April 15. She made her pro debut on Tuesday, 29 days after that.

Speaking of the time it takes for the game to slow down and the processing to catch up:

“I still don’t feel comfortable,” the 21-year veteran Taurasi said, speaking on the physicality of the WNBA. “It’s an uncomfortable league. It’s physical, it’s a grind. You never feel comfortable. You feel used to the things around you (as you play more). At the same time, she’s in an interesting position where she’s played on the ball her whole career. Sometimes you have to play off the ball, sometimes that’s the solution.”

What did Diana Taurasi say about Caitlin Clark to spark controversy?

Taurasi’s viral comments about Clark date back to her ESPN telecast alongside friend Sue Bird, as they watched UConn’s loss against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

“Reality is coming,” Taurasi told SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt. “There’s levels to this thing. That’s just life, we all went through it. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come against some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.

“Not saying it’s not going to translate because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just going to get better. But there is going to be a transition period where you’re going to have to give yourself grace as a rookie.”

Taurasi also possibly came across as anti-Clark during the game itself. Asked by Bird whether she would draft Clark or Huskies guard Paige Bueckers, the former UConn star said this:

“I’m taking Paige, next question,” Taurasi said.

Phoenix Mercury

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury yells to his players in the first quarter of their ...

Damon Allred

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts ‘thankful’ for Diana Taurasi’s experience and leadership

Nate Tibbetts has a lot of his own experience to lean on, but the experience Diana Taurasi brings to the team has been invaluable.

17 hours ago

Diana Taurasi scores 23 points but Phoenix Mercury drop season opener to defending WNBA champion La...

Associated Press

A’ja Wilson posts double-double as Mercury drop season opener to Aces

Diana Taurasi scores 23 points but the Phoenix Mercury drop their season opener to defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 89-80.

3 days ago

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces...

Associated Press

2024 WNBA season storylines as Mercury open against title favorite Aces

How to watch the Las Vegas Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury in the 2024 WNBA season opener for both teams.

3 days ago

Brittney Griner shoots the rock...

Arizona Sports

Mercury’s Brittney Griner out with toe fracture, will be re-evaluated in coming weeks

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is out with a toe fracture on her left foot, the team announced Monday.

4 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Alex Weiner

Phoenix Mercury season preview: Newcomers to watch, heightened expectations

The Mercury are set to begin a season with a new head coach and key offseason additions to help Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

4 days ago

Liz Dixon...

Arizona Sports

Mercury sign Liz Dixon, waive 2024 draft pick Charisma Osborne

The Phoenix Mercury made eight roster moves Saturday, including signing Liz Dixon to a training camp contract.

6 days ago

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark: ‘It’s going to translate … it’s going to take time’