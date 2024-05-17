KJ Lewis announces return to Arizona for sophomore season

Arizona basketball guard KJ Lewis announced his official return to the Wildcats for his sophomore season in a social media post Friday.

Lewis decided to give the 2024 NBA Draft process a shot in April while maintaining his college eligibility. Although he was not invited to the NBA combine, he did receive an invite to the G League Elite Camp, along with fellow Wildcat Caleb Love.

However, Lewis declined that invite.

The freshman appeared in all 36 games last season for Arizona. He averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. His 38 steals tied for the ninth best by a freshman in school history, helping him earn a Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention.

Lewis was a four-star Top 100 recruit coming out of high school.

Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson are two former Wildcats who participated in the NBA combine. Larson will forgo his remaining college eligibility. Johnson has none left.

While Love competed in the G League Elite Camp, he did not receive an invite to move onto the combine. Like Lewis, Love maintained his eligibility and has the option to return to college.