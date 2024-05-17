The Phoenix Suns are closing in on hiring Brooklyn Nets executive Matt Tellem to a front office role, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

The news of the hiring comes shortly after the Suns held new head coach Mike Budenholzer’s introductory press conference.

It also follows in line with Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro’s reporting last week shortly after the firing of former head coach Frank Vogel that Phoenix would undersee front office changes this offseason.

Gambadoro added that president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones would not be replaced, though could see his title change.

It’s unclear what other changes to Phoenix’s front office may be on the way.

Tellem, the son of Detroit Pistons chairman and former agent Arn Tellem, currently serves as vice president of strategy for the Nets and works with the salary cap.

He got his start with the organization as a basketball information coordinator with Brooklyn in 2011 and stayed in that role until the 2018-19 season.

From there, Tellem was promoted to assistant general manager of Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He was in that role until this past season when he was promoted to VP of strategy.

The Suns are coming off a 49-33 finish to last season and were swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

