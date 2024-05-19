Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Borzello.

This comes one day removed from the NCAA granting Blacksher a medical hardship waiver and receiving an additional year of eligibility, according to Jon Rothstein.

Blacksher has continued to work on getting healthy after sustaining a torn ACL in January 2023, ending his season.

Blacksher was able to return from injury last season, playing in 26 games and starting in just one game.

During his five seasons at GCU, Blacksher played in 123 games and started 98 of those games. He has shot 41.4 percent from the field and averaged eleven points a game during his college career.

His best season with the team was in 2021-22, where averaged 15.8 points a game and shot 41.5 percent from the field, as well as shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.

For his efforts, he was named to the First Team All-WAC.

The ‘Lopes will look to build off their 2023-24 season, in which the program won their first NCAA Tournament game versus Saint Mary’s before losing in the next round to Alabama.