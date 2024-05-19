Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. to enter transfer portal

May 18, 2024, 7:00 PM

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal after being grante...

Jovan Blacksher Jr. #10 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes reacts against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 22, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Borzello.

This comes one day removed from the NCAA granting Blacksher a medical hardship waiver and receiving an additional year of eligibility, according to Jon Rothstein.

Blacksher has continued to work on getting healthy after sustaining a torn ACL in January 2023, ending his season.

Blacksher was able to return from injury last season, playing in 26 games and starting in just one game.

During his five seasons at GCU, Blacksher played in 123 games and started 98 of those games. He has shot 41.4 percent from the field and averaged eleven points a game during his college career.

RELATED STORIES

His best season with the team was in 2021-22, where averaged 15.8 points a game and shot 41.5 percent from the field, as well as shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.

For his efforts, he was named to the First Team All-WAC.

The ‘Lopes will look to build off their 2023-24 season, in which the program won their first NCAA Tournament game versus Saint Mary’s before losing in the next round to Alabama.

Grand Canyon University

Saint John forward and Arizona high school product Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his social media h...

Bailey Leasure

Saint John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. to transfer to GCU

Saint John and Arizona high school product Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his social media his transfer to GCU

2 hours ago

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona State, Grand Canyon men’s basketball teams to face off in 2024-25

The Arizona State and Grand Canyon men's basketball teams will face off in the 2024-25 schedule at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

3 days ago

Pelle Larssson hugs Keshad Johnson...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Johnson and Larsson, GCU’s Grant-Foster measure in at NBA Draft Combine

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine commenced Monday morning with several prospects from Arizona's universities taking part.

5 days ago

Bryce Drew reacts during a game...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon University to join West Coast Conference in 2025-26 season

Grand Canyon University will join the West Coast Conference beginning in the 2025-26 school year, the university announced Friday.

8 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

12 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster backs down a defender...

Arizona Sports

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster, 2 Arizona Wildcats invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine

GCU's Tyon Grant-Foster and Arizona's Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson were among the prospects invited Friday to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

15 days ago

Grand Canyon guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. to enter transfer portal