Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon men’s basketball adds former St. John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr.

May 18, 2024, 8:29 PM | Updated: May 19, 2024, 10:49 am

Saint John forward and Arizona high school product Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his social media h...

Glenn Taylor Jr. #35 of the St. John's Red Storm during the game against the Seton Hall Piratesin the first half at Prudential Center on January 16, 2024 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

(Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


St. John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on X Saturday he has transferred to Grand Canyon men’s basketball. The school added that he signed on the dotted line.

Taylor is headed back to Arizona after spending part of his high school career at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler.

RELATED STORIES

Taylor spent his first two seasons in college at Oregon State before transferring to St. John’s for the 2023-24 season.

In his junior season with the Red Storm, Taylor shot 45 percent from the field and shot 42.4 percent from three-point range. He started 21 of 33 games last season.

This comes after the news of GCU guard Jovan Blackshester Jr. entering the transfer portal and as 2023 WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster makes his case for a professional opportunity at the NBA Draft Combine.

What will GCU men’s basketball look like in 2024-25?

Taylor joins the three-time WAC champions looking to build off their 2023-24 season which saw the team win its first NCAA tournament game in program history.

Two of head coach Bryce Drew’s assistants left GCU this offseason in Ed Schilling (now the Pepperdine head coach) and Jamall Walker (now an assistant at Ohio State), but Drew has retooled the roster.

Along with Taylor, the ‘Lopes have also added seven-footer Dennis Evans (Louisville transfer), Styles Phipps (Phoenix St. Mary’s graduate who is a top-20 point guard by 247Sports in 2024) and Austin Maurer (rated by 247Sports as the class’s top prospect out of Oregon).

GCU is returning difference makers from last season’s squad such as Ray Harrison, Lok Wur, Collin Moore and former Arizona State Sun Devil Duke Brennan.

It will be the final season in the WAC for the ‘Lopes before joining the WCC in 2025-26.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal after being grante...

Bailey Leasure

Grand Canyon guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. to enter transfer portal

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal after being granted an additional year of eligibility.

16 hours ago

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona State, Grand Canyon men’s basketball teams to face off in 2024-25

The Arizona State and Grand Canyon men's basketball teams will face off in the 2024-25 schedule at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

3 days ago

Pelle Larssson hugs Keshad Johnson...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Johnson and Larsson, GCU’s Grant-Foster measure in at NBA Draft Combine

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine commenced Monday morning with several prospects from Arizona's universities taking part.

6 days ago

Bryce Drew reacts during a game...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon University to join West Coast Conference in 2025-26 season

Grand Canyon University will join the West Coast Conference beginning in the 2025-26 school year, the university announced Friday.

9 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

13 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster backs down a defender...

Arizona Sports

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster, 2 Arizona Wildcats invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine

GCU's Tyon Grant-Foster and Arizona's Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson were among the prospects invited Friday to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

16 days ago

Grand Canyon men’s basketball adds former St. John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr.