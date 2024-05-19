St. John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on X Saturday he has transferred to Grand Canyon men’s basketball. The school added that he signed on the dotted line.

Life is what you make it

Just stay focused and dedicated

Don’t ever let somebody tell you

YOU CANT MAKE IT✨🙏🏾#Commited #Letsgolopes💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/0s2CAAp8nH — Glenn Taylor (@IsoGlenn1) May 19, 2024

Taylor is headed back to Arizona after spending part of his high school career at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler.

Taylor spent his first two seasons in college at Oregon State before transferring to St. John’s for the 2023-24 season.

In his junior season with the Red Storm, Taylor shot 45 percent from the field and shot 42.4 percent from three-point range. He started 21 of 33 games last season.

This comes after the news of GCU guard Jovan Blackshester Jr. entering the transfer portal and as 2023 WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster makes his case for a professional opportunity at the NBA Draft Combine.

What will GCU men’s basketball look like in 2024-25?

Taylor joins the three-time WAC champions looking to build off their 2023-24 season which saw the team win its first NCAA tournament game in program history.

Two of head coach Bryce Drew’s assistants left GCU this offseason in Ed Schilling (now the Pepperdine head coach) and Jamall Walker (now an assistant at Ohio State), but Drew has retooled the roster.

Along with Taylor, the ‘Lopes have also added seven-footer Dennis Evans (Louisville transfer), Styles Phipps (Phoenix St. Mary’s graduate who is a top-20 point guard by 247Sports in 2024) and Austin Maurer (rated by 247Sports as the class’s top prospect out of Oregon).

GCU is returning difference makers from last season’s squad such as Ray Harrison, Lok Wur, Collin Moore and former Arizona State Sun Devil Duke Brennan.

It will be the final season in the WAC for the ‘Lopes before joining the WCC in 2025-26.

