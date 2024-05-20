Close
Diamondbacks rolling with an opener against Dodgers

May 19, 2024, 5:53 PM

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply...

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the New York Yankees during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Yankees defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will start reliever Joe Mantiply as an opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Chavez Ravine, manager Torey Lovullo announced.

Slade Cecconi was probable to start, but Lovullo said he will be available in relief.

Mantiply, a southpaw, will face a top of the Dodgers’ lineup that includes left-handed-hitting superstars Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

Cecconi has also experienced trouble getting deep into starts. He has been absurdly dominant the first time through a batting order, as opponents are 1-for-43 against him.

The second time though has been an issue, as opposing hitters are 15-for-39 (.385) with four home runs. So the Diamondbacks are trying something different.

This won’t be entirely new for Cecconi, who made seven appearances last season with four starts. He has yet to come out of the bullpen this year for the Diamondbacks.

Mantiply opened a couple bullpen games in the postseason for Arizona and made three regular season starts in 2023.

Cecconi has a 5.27 ERA this year in 27.1 innings, while Mantiply has a 4.67 ERA in 17.1 frames.

The Dodgers will start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who blanked the Diamondbacks for six innings at Chase Field earlier this season.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

