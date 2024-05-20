Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that his team will hold joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in the second week of the NFL preseason.

Gannon in March teased a joint practice in the works for Arizona against a “really good football team in the AFC.”

The Cardinals head coach worked for the Colts from 2018-20 as a defensive backs coach.

“Obviously, my relationship with (general manager) Chris Ballard and Shane,” Gannon said of Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen, who was leading the Philadelphia Eagles offense to the 2022 Super Bowl while Gannon was defensive coordinator.

“Everyone does the same things for the most part but it’s a different offense, different defense for us to go against,” Gannon added. “And it’s a really cool facility. I was there, the three years I was there, facility is awesome. The fan turnout will be awesome.”

Arizona’s preseason has not been firmed up in the first two weeks.

The Cardinals will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but it does not have a date and time scheduled. A visit to face the Colts in Week 2 is set for Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. MST, while a preseason finale at the Denver Broncos is set for 1:30 p.m. MST on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Why do the Cardinals want to hold joint preseason practices with Colts?

Arizona will aim to escape the heat and change the pace like they did last year.

The Cardinals didn’t exactly accomplish the former during a visit to the Minnesota Vikings last year, with the muggier conditions in Minnesota before the preseason game coming in hot and humid conditions.

Still, they got in good work against a team led by star wideout Justin Jefferson, who had a highlight of a back-and-forth with then-rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark. That is likely the competitive experience Gannon and Arizona want to recreate.

Follow @AZSports