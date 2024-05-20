Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Paris Johnson Jr. starts OTAs moving to left tackle, Jonah Williams to right

May 20, 2024, 10:41 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The worst-kept secret within the Arizona Cardinals training facility is out: Paris Johnson Jr. is making the move to left tackle.

“(Jonah Williams) is going to go right, Paris is going to go left. We’ll see how that looks,” Gannon said ahead of Arizona’s first day of organized team activities on Monday.

“I think it’s going to be good with Paris playing both, Jonah playing both. We’ll start there and see where it goes, but for the first three weeks on the grass, that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s what they’re both comfortable with right now.”

Gannon added he “has the veto power” to switch them back.

With D.J. Humphries no longer in the picture following his injury last year and release this offseason, Johnson became the leader in the clubhouse to command the left side of the line given his versatility and college resume.

Before playing every snap on the right side as a rookie last year, Johnson made 13 starts at left tackle in his final year at Ohio State.

The lineman also made it known he’s up for whatever will put the team in the best position to win.

“I think for me when I talk to the team I always say, ‘I want you to put me where I can best influence the team,’” Johnson told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner In March. “I felt like last season, it was at right tackle.

“For me, when they tell me where I’m at, that’s where I’m going to work to be the best I can at it instead of mentally only saying, ‘I’m only this.’ When they say that’s where they want me, that’s where I want to go play at and dominate that spot.”

The looming question mark along the Cardinals offensive line

With the tackle spots figured out, the attention now squarely turns to who will take over at left guard.

Among the candidates vying for the starting role include Evan Brown, Isaiah Adams, Jon Gaines II and Elijah Wilkinson.

