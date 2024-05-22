The dates and times for the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason games in 2024 have been finalized.

Arizona will kick off the exhibition slate at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10 (Saturday) at 5 p.m. MST.

The following week, Arizona will travel to Indianapolis for a meeting with the Colts on Aug. 17 (Saturday). That game gets going at 4 p.m.

In addition to the Cardinals’ matchup with the Colts, Arizona and Indianapolis will be holding joint practices leading up to the game.

The Cardinals will wrap up their preseason slate on the road against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 25 (Sunday) at 1:30 p.m.

The preseason matchup, which marks the 16th in the past 21 years between the two, will be nationally televised on CBS.

Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule

– Week 1 (Aug. 10): New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals — 5 p.m.

– Week 2 (Aug. 17): Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts — 4 p.m.

– Week 3 (Aug. 25): Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos — 1:30 p.m.

When is Week 1 of the regular season for the Cardinals?

Arizona kicks off the regular season Sept. 8 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cardinals then get three straight home matchups against the Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 15), Detroit Lions (Sept. 22) and Washington Commanders (Sept. 29).

Arizona also returns to the primetime slate in 2024 with Monday Night Football tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 (Oct. 21).

