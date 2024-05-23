Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

New AD Graham Rossini makes up for inexperience with passion for Arizona State

May 23, 2024, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is not going to lie to you. He’s aware that his hiring comes across as a bit unorthodox.

“Sure, yeah,” Rossini told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Thursday when asked if he is an out-of-the-box candidate. “I’m not a known commodity in AD circles. I’m the first person to admit that. But where I think I can make up for not having AD chair experience so to speak is I’ve thought of ASU every day since I was 11 (years old).”

Rossini is, if anything, overqualified when it comes to passion for the Sun Devils. He credits his time arriving on campus as a turning point in his life.

“Everything good in my adult life happened the moment I came to ASU,” Rossini said. “My professional opportunities, some of my best friendships, my wife played volleyball at ASU. … My decision to come to Tempe at 18 (years old) has put all these things in motion and ASU has been the backdrop.”

RELATED STORIES

Rossini got his administrative start as director of baseball operations for Arizona State in 2002 after graduating from ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business. Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall formed a relationship with Rossini at Arizona State and attempted to hire Rossini on multiple occasions before finally bringing him along in 2008 to do work in the special projects and fan experience department. Rossini spent 13 years with the D-backs and then came back to Arizona State as senior associate athletic director in 2021.

The big headline to come out of Thursday was that Rossini was the lone candidate interviewed by Arizona State for the position that had been vacant since mid-November. Rossini was asked about that.

“I’m not aware of that. I don’t know what the process was behind the scenes,” he said, noting ASU president Michael Crow asked to speak with him a few days after former AD Ray Anderson no longer had the position.

“They were very clear. They said, ‘Hey, we’re looking at a new way to approach athletics and we’re going to be very methodical on how do we set Sun Devil athletics up for the most amount of success using the full strength of ASU behind it.'” he said. “We had great conversation. He said, ‘I don’t know what this process will be. You are under consideration, we’re very aware of your skill set, we think it could be a fit, it’s something that we’re interested in learning more and so just stay close to us, stay close to this process and we’ll see where we land.'”

Six months later, Rossini landed with the job.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini on Burns & Gambo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL

There's no doubt that Arizona State athletics has some catching up to do when it comes to competing in the NIL space.

3 hours ago

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham in studio...

Tyler Drake

Dillingham: Arizona State’s stepped-up recruiting another sign of culture shift

Arizona State's recruiting success doesn't happen without a strong culture, head coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke.

9 hours ago

Michael Crow, Arizona State University president...

Kevin Zimmerman

Graham Rossini’s fit made him Michael Crow’s only interview for Arizona State AD job

Arizona State University president Michael Crow said he considered other candidates but only interviewed Graham Rossini for the AD job.

11 hours ago

Arizona State University athletic director Graham Rossini...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State names Graham Rossini as athletic director

Arizona State is expected to name Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Business Officer Graham Rossini as the new athletic director.

14 hours ago

Chip Hale...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona baseball’s Chip Hale wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Chip Hale was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

2 days ago

Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada...

Arizona Sports

Former ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada sues Florida coach Billy Napier, Gators boosters

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada filed a lawsuit against Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and boosters at the school.

3 days ago

New AD Graham Rossini makes up for inexperience with passion for Arizona State