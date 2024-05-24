Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL

May 23, 2024, 7:05 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


There’s no doubt that Arizona State athletics has some catching up to do when it comes to competing in the NIL space.

It is perhaps the top task at hand for new athletic director Graham Rossini, who was officially announced as the replacement for Ray Anderson on Thursday, six months after Anderson was fired.

Rossini was asked by Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo about his mindset regarding NIL.

“We’re embracing it,” Rossini said. “We understand the importance of NIL and we’re taking that on full steam. We’ve spent every day for six or seven months now trying to find our way and build a strong foundation of NIL. You see the success that (football) coach (Kenny) Dillingham and (men’s basketball) coach (Bobby) Hurley are having in recruiting — it’s not by coincidence. They are skilled recruiters, they are elite coaches and what we are showing is that in a level playing field, recruits want to be Sun Devils.”

RELATED STORIES

Some of the success Rossini is alluding to includes Hurley bringing in five-star recruit Jayden Quaintance, a top-10 overall recruit in the 2024 class that decommitted from Kentucky in early April. It put Hurley’s class as one that ranks top-10 in the country. Dillingham, meanwhile, currently has the top-rated 2025 recruiting class in the Big 12.

Both Dillingham and Hurley have struggled with how the transfer portal plus alluring NIL offers from elsewhere have allowed major talent to depart Tempe after both coaches put in so much work to initially get those players to Arizona State. Dillingham recently lost quarterback Jaden Rashada and wide receiver Elijhah Badger.

Rossini commented on the notion that Arizona State is “behind” in the NIL competition.

“We are rapidly ascending,” he said. “It’s hard to get information on the context. What I do know is we’ve got a passionate partner in the Sun Angel Collective, we’ve got a group of donors and supporters that are behind our movement in NIL and bringing donor-funded NIL to the table but we’re also lucky to be in this metropolitan area that we’ve got emerging economies (and) great partners. … That’s a unique opportunity and advantage for us.

“We have a passionate supporting and following that is going to get behind NIL. We’ve also got great corporations taht are in the Valley and they want to find their way.”

Arizona State Football

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

New AD Graham Rossini makes up for inexperience with passion for Arizona State

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is not going to lie to you. He's aware that his hiring comes across as a bit unorthodox.

6 hours ago

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham in studio...

Tyler Drake

Dillingham: Arizona State’s stepped-up recruiting another sign of culture shift

Arizona State's recruiting success doesn't happen without a strong culture, head coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke.

8 hours ago

Michael Crow, Arizona State University president...

Kevin Zimmerman

Graham Rossini’s fit made him Michael Crow’s only interview for Arizona State AD job

Arizona State University president Michael Crow said he considered other candidates but only interviewed Graham Rossini for the AD job.

11 hours ago

Arizona State University athletic director Graham Rossini...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State names Graham Rossini as athletic director

Arizona State is expected to name Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Business Officer Graham Rossini as the new athletic director.

14 hours ago

Chip Hale...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona baseball’s Chip Hale wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Chip Hale was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

2 days ago

Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada...

Arizona Sports

Former ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada sues Florida coach Billy Napier, Gators boosters

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada filed a lawsuit against Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and boosters at the school.

3 days ago

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL