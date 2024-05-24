On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred are joined by new Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini.

Rossini was officially named athletic director at Arizona State on Thursday. Rossini, an Arizona State graduate, was with Sun Devil Athletics as executive senior associate athletic director and chief business officer.

Rossini was with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2008-21 in their special projects and fan experience department.

Rossini replaces former vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson. Anderson stepped down from the position on Nov. 13.

The new athletic director is in charge of a department that has seen great success in Olympic sports in recent years but has struggled in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

Rossini will also be in charge of finding a solution for aging Desert Financial Arena, which hosts ASU men’s and women’s basketball among other sports and events.