Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State AD Graham Rossini joins the show

May 24, 2024, 2:18 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred are joined by new Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini.

Rossini was officially named athletic director at Arizona State on Thursday.  Rossini, an Arizona State graduate, was with Sun Devil Athletics as executive senior associate athletic director and chief business officer.

Rossini was with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2008-21 in their special projects and fan experience department.

RELATED STORIES

Rossini replaces former vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson.  Anderson stepped down from the position on Nov. 13.

The new athletic director is in charge of a department that has seen great success in Olympic sports in recent years but has struggled in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

Rossini will also be in charge of finding a solution for aging Desert Financial Arena, which hosts ASU men’s and women’s basketball among other sports and events.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini on Burns & Gambo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL

There's no doubt that Arizona State athletics has some catching up to do when it comes to competing in the NIL space.

1 day ago

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

New AD Graham Rossini makes up for inexperience with passion for Arizona State

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is not going to lie to you. He's aware that his hiring comes across as a bit unorthodox.

1 day ago

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham in studio...

Tyler Drake

Dillingham: Arizona State’s stepped-up recruiting another sign of culture shift

Arizona State's recruiting success doesn't happen without a strong culture, head coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke.

1 day ago

Michael Crow, Arizona State University president...

Kevin Zimmerman

Graham Rossini’s fit made him Michael Crow’s only interview for Arizona State AD job

Arizona State University president Michael Crow said he considered other candidates but only interviewed Graham Rossini for the AD job.

2 days ago

Arizona State University athletic director Graham Rossini...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State names Graham Rossini as athletic director

Arizona State is expected to name Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Business Officer Graham Rossini as the new athletic director.

2 days ago

Chip Hale...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona baseball’s Chip Hale wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Chip Hale was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

3 days ago

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State AD Graham Rossini joins the show