Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

ESPN: Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper is one of the breakout stars in the WNBA (so far)

May 25, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:05 pm

ESPN's Alexa Philippou names Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper as one of the breakout stars to s...

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury drives against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mercury defeated the Aces 98-88. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Mercury are off to a 3-1 start to the 2024 WNBA season, led by guard and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou names Copper, who was traded to the Mercury from the Chicago Sky in the offseason, as one the breakout stars to start off the 2024 season.

It may seem counterintuitive to include a former Finals MVP as a breakout player, but in her limited time in the Valley, Copper — whose trade to Phoenix following a career season with the Sky was one of the most shocking moves of the offseason — has been nothing short of sensational. Case in point: Her (quite efficient) 28.5 points per game is the top scoring average in the league through Thursday’s competition and marks the highest PPG mark through the first four games of a season in Mercury history.

Copper, who started her career in Washington and Chicago mostly as a role player off the bench, has never earned an All-WNBA nod, but that could change this year if she keeps up this level of play.

Copper has gotten off to a good start for the Mercury, averaging 28.5 points per game and shooting 50.6 percent from the field, as well as shooting 46.7 percent from three-point range.

RELATED STORIES

Her performance has been highlighted by scoring 38 and 37 points versus the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces respectively, leading the Mercury to wins in both games.

The Mercury look to extend their three-game winning streak as they face off versus the Dallas Wings Saturday. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury

Natasha Cloud #0 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw against the Las Vegas Aces...

Associated Press

Natasha Cloud tops former team as Mercury drop Mystics

Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi scored 20 points each and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 83-80 on Thursday night.

2 days ago

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in L...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper scores 37 points, leads Mercury to win over Aces

Kahleah Copper scored 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the season 98-88 on Tuesday night.

4 days ago

Kahleah Copper...

Associated Press

Copper scores career-high 38 points in Mercury home-opening win over Dream

Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 38 points in the Phoenix Mercury's home-opening win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

7 days ago

Diana Taurasi celebrates...

Kevin Zimmerman

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark: ‘It’s going to translate … it’s going to take time’

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi caused a rift when she pumped the brakes on how Indian Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's season would go.

8 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Mercury legend Diana Taurasi gives some advice to Fever star Caitlin Clark

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi joins Bickley & Marotta to discuss the state of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and the season ahead.

8 days ago

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury yells to his players in the first quarter of their ...

Damon Allred

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts ‘thankful’ for Diana Taurasi’s experience and leadership

Nate Tibbetts has a lot of his own experience to lean on, but the experience Diana Taurasi brings to the team has been invaluable.

9 days ago

ESPN: Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper is one of the breakout stars in the WNBA (so far)