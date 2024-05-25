The Phoenix Mercury are off to a 3-1 start to the 2024 WNBA season, led by guard and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou names Copper, who was traded to the Mercury from the Chicago Sky in the offseason, as one the breakout stars to start off the 2024 season.

It may seem counterintuitive to include a former Finals MVP as a breakout player, but in her limited time in the Valley, Copper — whose trade to Phoenix following a career season with the Sky was one of the most shocking moves of the offseason — has been nothing short of sensational. Case in point: Her (quite efficient) 28.5 points per game is the top scoring average in the league through Thursday’s competition and marks the highest PPG mark through the first four games of a season in Mercury history. Copper, who started her career in Washington and Chicago mostly as a role player off the bench, has never earned an All-WNBA nod, but that could change this year if she keeps up this level of play.

Copper has gotten off to a good start for the Mercury, averaging 28.5 points per game and shooting 50.6 percent from the field, as well as shooting 46.7 percent from three-point range.

Her performance has been highlighted by scoring 38 and 37 points versus the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces respectively, leading the Mercury to wins in both games.

The Mercury look to extend their three-game winning streak as they face off versus the Dallas Wings Saturday. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.