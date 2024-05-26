Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Torey Lovullo: Diamondbacks’ Joc Pederson has fit into clubhouse

May 25, 2024, 7:09 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo joined Burns & Gambo and praises designated hitter Joc P...

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts to his three run home run, to take a 7-3 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said designated hitter Joc Pederson has exceeded expectations so far in his first season with the club.

Lovullo joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday and praised Pederson’s fit with the team’s culture. The Diamondbacks signed him with several other free agent designated hitters on the market.

“He’s fit into this clubhouse and culture more than we’d ever hoped,” Lovullo said. “He’s been a student of the game and a great teacher of the game. I can’t say enough good things about Joc.”

RELATED STORIES

The two-time World Series champion has gotten off to a good start to 2024. He entered Saturday hitting .313 with six home runs, 16 runs batted in and a .965 OPS.

Lovullo described how Pederson knew he would fit in well for the D-backs’ lineup prior to signing in January.

“I was sitting on a Zoom call with him last December and he said ‘I match up perfect and I fit in your lineup,'” Lovullo said. “‘I can hit anywhere you want, and the type of four-seam fastball pitchers you’re going to see in the NL West, those are my types of guys.’

“He’s been spot on. … I can’t say enough about his performance and his readiness and eagerness to come here and help us win baseball games.”

Comparing Pederson’s stats to other free agent designated hitters from this offseason, New York Mets and former D-backs slugger J.D. Martinez has hit .277 with three home runs and 11 RBIs after a delayed start to the season. San Francisco Giants’ Jorge Soler has hit .215 with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks have received 1.4 rWAR from the designated hitter spot. That ranks third in MLB behind the Dodgers and Braves. Last year, Arizona ranked No. 21 at 0.9 rWAR.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks top prospects Jordan Lawlar, Yu-Min Lin close to return from injuries

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar and pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin are nearing returns from injuries, farm director Shaun Larkin says.

5 hours ago

Tucker Barnhart and Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Jordan Montgomery, bullpen hold onto tight lead vs. Marlins

Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery with relievers Ryan Thompson, Joe Mantiply and Paul Sewald kept a narrow lead intact over the Marlins.

12 hours ago

Blake Walston...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to recall prospect Blake Walston for Sunday start vs. Marlins

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Blake Walston will make his first career major league start Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

13 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen trade impact clear 5 years later: ‘We had to take a risk’

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen described the Zac Gallen trade -- soon to be five years old -- as tricky to pull off.

19 hours ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks are falling behind almost every series; Marlins’ Garrett throws shutout

The Diamondbacks have started nearly every series this season behind, falling to the Marlins Friday to start a three-game set.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Miami Marlins during the first inning o...

Kellan Olson

Ketel Marte’s hitting streak ends, D-backs fall to Marlins

The Diamondbacks had a surprising 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday that included Ketel Marte's 21-game hitting streak coming to an end.

2 days ago

Torey Lovullo: Diamondbacks’ Joc Pederson has fit into clubhouse