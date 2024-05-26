The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 NFL season with higher expectations for the year with quarterback Kyler Murray fully healthy and the addition of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema has Murray, Harrison and safety Budda Baker as the Cardinals best three players heading into 2024, as the team looks to increase their win total from 2023, in which the team finished 4-13.

The Cardinals were projected to get the No. 1 overall pick entering last season, but they exceeded expectations — if not in the win column, certainly with how competitive they were given their roster circumstances. Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from an ACL tear and looked fine. His previous season was a down year, but he is still a top talent. Budda Baker is coming off a down year after requesting a trade but is still one of the Cardinals’ best players. Running back James Conner earning an 89.2 rushing grade last season made it a close decision between him and Baker. Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. is genuinely one of the best players on the team, and his numbers will show that if he’s fully healthy this year.

How does Murray look going into 2024?

The sixth-year quarterback will enter the 2024 season healthy after missing the first nine games last season due to a knee injury.

In his eight games played, he threw for 1,799 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Cardinals to a 3-5 record after they started the season 1-8.

How does Baker look going into 2024?

Baker will look to bounce back from his 2023 season after a season that saw him miss five games due to a hamstring injury. In 12 games, Baker made 87 total tackles and did not have an interception for the first time since the 2020 season.

Despite the injury, Baker made the Pro Bowl roster for the sixth time in his career. He was the only Cardinals player to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster.

How does Harrison look going into 2024?

The No. 4 pick comes into the league as a potential No.1 receiver for Murray and the Cardinals offense.

In his final season at Ohio State, Harrison had 67 receptions for 1211 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

For his efforts, Harrison was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and was also a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.