Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Tucson remains home market for AHL Roadrunners for foreseeable future

May 28, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

Cameron Hebig...

Cameron Hebig #39 of the Tucson Roadrunners skates with the puck at the Orleans Arena on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Tucson will remain the primary home market for the American Hockey League’s Roadrunners for the 2024-25 season and “foreseeable future,” the team announced Tuesday.

The Roadrunners will play “at least” 30 of their 36 home games at Tucson Arena located in the Tucson Convention Center.

Tucson has housed the AHL affiliate for the inactive Arizona Coyotes for eight seasons. The Coyotes’ hockey operations were sold by owner Alex Meruelo amid arena uncertainty and relocated to Utah.

But Meruelo kept the Roadrunners while he seeks to buy land for a new NHL arena.

Meruelo mentioned the possibility of moving the Roadrunners north to Mullett Arena for half of next season during a press conference with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

RELATED STORIES

A vote from the Rio Nuevo District’s board unanimously (9-0) decided to keep the team in Tucson.

“The Roadrunners staying here is a win for the region and great news for Arizona hockey,” Fletcher McCusker, chairman of the Rio Nuevo District, said in a press release. “Tucson is to Phoenix as Austin is to Dallas, a professional sports super region. We want Tucson to be the AHL piece of that kind of partnership.”

PHNX hockey insider Craig Morgan reported the board planned to vote Thursday on the organization’s hopes to play 14 games at Mullett Arena. Tuesday’s vote was on an alternate proposal.

“We are thrilled to know that the Roadrunners will continue to play in front of our loyal Tucson fans for the foreseeable future,” Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman said. “We look forward to an exciting 2024-25 season where we build on last year’s success with the support of the best fans in the AHL.”

The AHL scheduled releases in July.

Arizona Coyotes

Rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' Phoenix arena plan...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix mayor ‘does not support using taxpayer funds’ for Coyotes, any other sports arena

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego does not support using taxpayer funds for the Coyotes' arena or any sports arena, a statement read.

12 days ago

Mullett Arena...

Associated Press

Frost? Yeti? Utah’s NHL team lists 20 options for new name after move from Arizona

Ownership of the NHL’s team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise’s new name.

20 days ago

Shane Doan and Josh Doan...

Arizona Sports

ESPN report details Coyotes’ move to Utah, Shane Doan’s departure

The Arizona Coyotes' relocation of the hockey operations department to a Utah-based group shocked fans and its own players alike.

28 days ago

The former Arizona Coyotes arrive in Salt Lake City for the first time....

Bailey Leasure

Former Arizona Coyotes team arrives in Salt Lake City for the NHL Utah event

The former Arizona Coyotes players and staff arrive in Utah as they are introduced in Salt lake City in an event at the Delta Center.

1 month ago

Goaltender Connor Ingram...

Associated Press

Utah’s NHL team may use placeholder name for 1st season after move from Arizona

The NHL team moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City will be known as Utah, at least initially, until a long-term name is determined.

1 month ago

Tucson Roadrunners...

Alex Weiner

Mullett Arena? Stay in Tucson? Plan for the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate Roadrunners remains unclear

The path forward for the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, remains unclear under owner Alex Meruelo.

1 month ago

Tucson remains home market for AHL Roadrunners for foreseeable future