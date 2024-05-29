Close
Mercury have worst 3-point shooting night in WNBA history, fall to Sun

May 28, 2024, 6:29 PM

Diana Taurasi...

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points to become the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 7,000 career points, and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Phoenix Mercury 70-47 on Tuesday night to set a franchise record with six straight wins to start a season.

Connecticut (6-0) is the only undefeated team in the WNBA.

The game was tied at 19-all before the Sun went on a 19-1 run to take control.

Connecticut led 38-20 with 2:18 in the first half before the Mercury scored the final five points. The Sun had a chance for the final shot of the half following an offensive rebound, but DiJonai Carrington missed a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left. Phoenix raced the other way for a Kahleah Copper layup just before the buzzer to get within 13 points.

Phoenix scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Sun cruised.

The Mercury, who entered Tuesday ranked second in the league averaging 38.1% from 3-point range, shot 1-for-27 from deep.

That was a record-low in WNBA history. The lone make came from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. Diana Taurasi went 0-for-7 from distance and finished with six points.

Phoenix (3-3) had 20 turnovers and just 15 made field goals. Copper, the WNBA scoring leader at 29.2 points per game, scored seven points and Natasha Cloud had a team-high nine points.

No one scored double-digit points for Phoenix.

Brionna Jones added 16 points for Connecticut. Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

