Two moments defined the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 loss at the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, and they came from Arizona’s World Series villains Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia.

Seager spoiled an otherwise strong Brandon Pfaadt start with a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning in front of a sellout crowd. That was the seventh homer in as many games for MLB’s hottest hitter, who hit two on Sunday.

Garcia got behind an Eugenio Suarez fly ball with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth and fired a perfect throw home to catch Joc Pederson. That halted Arizona’s best chance at coming back, and the D-backs (25-29) dropped to 1-25 when trailing by multiple runs this season.

Arizona fell to 3-15 in series openers this season and 1-7 after off days.

The D-backs went up 2-0 in the second inning off starter Nathan Eovaldi on three hits and a Suarez sacrifice fly. Christian Walker and Pavin Smith hit doubles to get an upper hand in Arizona’s first meeting with the Rangers (26-29) since the Fall Classic.

Eovaldi, who came off the 15-day injured list pregame (groin strain), lasted only three innings before Texas replaced him with Andrew Heaney.

Arizona intentionally walked Seager during the third inning, and Pfaadt kept a 2-1 lead intact after a Josh Smith RBI single.

Seager came back up with runners on the corners and one out, and Arizona elected to pitch to him. The table was set by a Jonah Heim check-swing single and Travis Jankowski blooper that found grass. Pfaadt threw a first-pitch sweeper in the zone to Seager, who shot it over the right-center field wall.

Seager has had plenty of success against the Diamondbacks throughout his career (.908 OPS before Tuesday), but he was on another level during the World Series in which he homered three times in five games to win MVP. His game-tying homer in Game 1 off closer Paul Sewald led to an extra-inning victory on a walk-off dinger from Garcia.

Pfaadt retired the next eight hitters to get through seven innings, but Seager’s homer was all Texas needed.

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia delivers highlight throw

Arizona responded to falling behind with a Pederson walk and two singles. But Garcia has arguably the strongest outfield throwing arm in MLB. He won the Gold Glove last year and threw out Christian Walker going home in Game 3 of the World Series.

Pederson was initially ruled safe after Garcia’s dime home, but a replay overturned the call.

The Diamondbacks created a chance in the ninth inning against Kirby Yates, but Kevin Newman struck out to end the game and strand a pair of runners. The D-backs out-hit Texas 8-6 but have scored six runs in the last four games.

Diamondbacks’ next game

The two-game set ends Wednesday with Ryne Nelson on the hill for the D-backs. Right-hander Dane Dunning is probable for Texas.

First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

