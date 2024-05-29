Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Rangers’ Corey Seager shows Diamondbacks the saloon door in sweep

May 29, 2024, 2:35 PM

Corey Seager...

Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammate Josh Smith #8 after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on May 29, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager belted a first-pitch home run in the fifth inning, as he alone drove in more runs than the Arizona Diamondbacks in a win at Globe Life Park.

Arizona’s losses on both Tuesday and Wednesday played out this way, as the Rangers earned a two-game sweep in the World Series reunion. The Diamondbacks lost 6-1 on Wednesday and dropped to 1-4 since winning a series at the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

The Rangers led 2-0 in the fifth inning with a runner on first base and Seager stepping in. As was the case Tuesday, Arizona intentionally walked Seager in his previous at-bat, but this time first base was not open.

Arizona opted to play with fire as opposed to putting a runner in scoring position, and starting pitcher Ryne Nelson delivered a first-pitch cutter on the inside corner. Seager turned on it for his eighth home run in as many games. Seven of his 13 home runs this season have come on the first pitch.

Dating back to the World Series, Seager has five dingers over his last seven games against the D-backs, who won’t have to deal with him again until September.

Seager provided plenty of insurance for the Rangers’ pitching staff, although Texas tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning.

Diamondbacks offense remains in a rut

Texas starter Dane Dunning experienced plenty of traffic but wiggled out of jam after jam.

The D-backs had runners on second and third with two outs in the first inning. They had the bases loaded in the third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. recorded outs to end both threats.

Arizona had runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth, and a run eluded the lineup again.

Dunning went five shutout frames before the bullpen took over, and Texas relievers went nine frames with one earned run over the two games.

A bright spot for the D-backs’ offense was Corbin Carroll collecting his first three-hit game of 2024 with a double and two singles on Wednesday. Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the first inning.

Arizona rallied in the ninth inning with three straight singles, but a Ketel Marte double play and Walker groundout closed the game.

Marte is 0-for-20 over his last five contests since his 21-game hitting streak ended.

Arizona has scored seven runs over its last five games with no home runs. Carroll’s double was its only extra-base hit of Wednesday’s loss.

The Diamondbacks out-hit the Rangers 9-8 but left 12 runners aboard as the final score had little business being so lopsided. Arizona had more hits than Texas in both games.

Diamondbacks’ next game

The D-backs head to Queens for a four-game series at the cratering New York Mets.

Zac Gallen will start Thursday, while the Mets turn to prospect Christian Scott.

First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

