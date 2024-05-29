The Arizona Wildcats lost a commitment from 2024 four-star guard Jamari Phillips from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. Wildcat Authority’s Jason Scheer reported Wednesday that the Wildcats and Phillips have parted ways as of Wednesday, with more roster shuffling expected to provide clarity for Arizona’s 2024-25 team.

The 6-foot-3 Phillips was ranked as the No. 10 shooting guard in the nation and 52nd overall player, according to 247 Sports’ composite.

Arizona was awaiting word Wednesday about whether senior Caleb Love, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, will return. He has tested the NBA Draft waters but announced that he will pull out of the process. He had until a 9:59 p.m. MST deadline Wednesday to do so and return to Tucson.

UA also had not formally signed Joson Sanon, a four-star wing prospect who was the fourth and final commit of the previously ranked No. 3 class in the nation. Sanon was set to reclassify from the 2025 class and join Arizona for this coming season but on Wednesday announced he flipped to rival Arizona State.

Sanon in a post to X on May 13 revealed he had met with Love in Chicago during the latter’s draft evaluation process and suggested there was potentially big news to come regarding the pair and Tucson.

Great catching up with @caleb2love in Chicago. BIG news for the BIG12 on the way in Tucson 😉🐻🔻 less get ittt — Joson Sanon (@joson_sanon) May 13, 2024

For the 2024-25 season, Arizona returns Jaden Bradley and K.J. Lewis, who project to be the starting guards for the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd also added Campbell transfer Anthony Dell’Orso, a shooter who can make up for the loss of forwards Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson in the draft, plus guard Kylan Boswell and center Oumar Ballo in the transfer portal. The Wildcats additionally lost Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin to the transfer portal.

