Phoenix Mercury come up short in back-and-forth thriller at Liberty

May 29, 2024, 6:27 PM

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud...

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

(AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points and Jonquel Jones added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 81-78 on Wednesday night.

New York (5-2) trailed 74-71 late in the fourth quarter before going on a 9-0 run, including four points by Jones to take control.

Her layup with 2:12 left started the spurt and she hit two free throws with 1:09 left that gave New York a 76-74 lead. After a stop, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton hit a tough foul line jumper with 30 seconds left giving the Liberty a four-point cushion.

Phoenix (3-4) couldn’t recover.

Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Kahleah Copper added 20 for the Mercury.

Phoenix was down 60-59 after three quarters before Diana Taurasi hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the fourth and give the Mercury a five-point lead — its biggest of the game to that point. New York then scored the next nine points, including five by Jones, to go up 69-65.

The Mercury then had their own 9-2 run, including five points by Copper to go up 74-71 with 2:42 left.

New York jumped out to a 19-6 lead behind hot 3-point shooting. The Liberty made five of their first seven from behind the arc. They led 33-20 after the first quarter.

Phoenix stormed back behind Cloud to get within 47-44 at the half. Cloud had three of the Mercury’s seven 3-pointers in the first half. The Mercury finished 10-for-30 from behind the 3-point arc.

Phoenix was looking to rebound from an awful shooting night on Tuesday in Connecticut. The Mercury were 1-of-27 from 3-point range in that 70-47 loss. They hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter on Wednesday.

Brittney Griner injury update

Brittney Griner has missed the start of the season with a broken toe on her left foot. She did get some work in before the game on the court and told the AP she’s progressing.

Coach Nate Tibbetts said before the game that Griner was out of a boot.

“I think it’s been good mentally to get out of the boot,” Tibbetts said. “Every day we’re getting closer, and I know she can’t wait and we can’t wait.”

Mercury’s next game

Phoenix closes out its three-game road trip with a game in Minnesota on Friday night.

