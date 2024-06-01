Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football lands 3-star OL recruit Desean Bryant

May 31, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 7:43 pm

Mountain America Stadium...

General view during the national anthem to the NCAAF game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon Ducks at Mountain America Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ducks defeated the Sun Devils 49-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football landed 2025 consensus three-star offensive tackle recruit Desean Bryant from Duncanville High School in Texas.

Bryant announced his commitment on social media Friday while on a visit in Tempe, choosing ASU over other finalists Tulane, Duke and Houston.

RELATED STORIES

“My recruitment is closed, I won’t be taking anymore visits,” he wrote on social media.

He previously decommitted from Baylor, ASU’s soon-to-be Big 12 foe.

Bryant is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman who has won a pair of state titles in high school.

247 Sports has him slotted as the No. 77 offensive tackle recruit in the 2025 class.

Arizona State had the No. 18 overall 2025 recruiting class ranked by 247 Sports before Bryant’s announcement. TCU was the only Big 12 program higher on the list.

Bryant is the fifth offensive lineman to commit from his class along with Matai Jefferson, Rob Lapuaho, Alema Iosua and Maki Stewart, who are all three-star recruits.

ASU’s 2025 class is highlighted by four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson.

Arizona State Football

Big XII logo...

Associated Press

Big 12 schools to share record $470 million of revenue distribution after Pac-12 additions

The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, officially on Aug. 1.

1 hour ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Big 12 releases kickoff times for Arizona State football’s early schedule

The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

1 day ago

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annu...

Character Counts

Arizona State’s DeCarlos Brooks set to host 2nd Cutback Giveback Haircut Event

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annual Cutback Giveback Haircut Event.

4 days ago

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State AD Graham Rossini joins the show

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys are joined by new Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini.

7 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: New #ASU athletic director Graham Rossini on the university’s reputation as a ‘sleeping giant’

Arizona State athletics has long been known as a sleeping giant in college athletics. New athletic director Graham Rossini shares his thoughts on the future of Sun Devils athletics on Bickley & Marotta.

7 days ago

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini on Burns & Gambo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL

There's no doubt that Arizona State athletics has some catching up to do when it comes to competing in the NIL space.

8 days ago

Arizona State football lands 3-star OL recruit Desean Bryant