Arizona State football landed 2025 consensus three-star offensive tackle recruit Desean Bryant from Duncanville High School in Texas.

Bryant announced his commitment on social media Friday while on a visit in Tempe, choosing ASU over other finalists Tulane, Duke and Houston.

“My recruitment is closed, I won’t be taking anymore visits,” he wrote on social media.

He previously decommitted from Baylor, ASU’s soon-to-be Big 12 foe.

Bryant is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman who has won a pair of state titles in high school.

247 Sports has him slotted as the No. 77 offensive tackle recruit in the 2025 class.

Arizona State had the No. 18 overall 2025 recruiting class ranked by 247 Sports before Bryant’s announcement. TCU was the only Big 12 program higher on the list.

Bryant is the fifth offensive lineman to commit from his class along with Matai Jefferson, Rob Lapuaho, Alema Iosua and Maki Stewart, who are all three-star recruits.

ASU’s 2025 class is highlighted by four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson.

