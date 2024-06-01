Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks find some power, Montgomery struggles in loss to Mets

May 31, 2024, 7:43 PM

Jordan Montgomery...

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks found their power swings to score nine runs against the New York Mets on Friday, matching their run output over the previous six games.

But the Mets held on for a 10-9 victory after tagging D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery with eight runs (six earned) at Citi Field — Arizona’s house of horrors.

New York (24-33) has won 21 of its past 25 versus the Diamondbacks, and 17 of the last 19 meetings at Citi Field.

RELATED STORIES

The Diamondbacks (25-32) trailed 10-5 entering the ninth inning, and Joc Pederson blasted a three-run shot off reliever Reed Garrett. Christian Walker followed with another blast, the fourth time Arizona has had back-to-back home runs this season.

Garrett struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. swinging at a pitch well below the zone to end the ballgame. It was an Answerbacks-type comeback attempt, but the Diamondbacks dropped their fifth straight and fell a season-worst seven games under .500.

New York won back-to-back games for the first time since May 6-7 in St. Louis.

The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Mets starter Luis Severino. Pederson and Gurriel brought in the first two runs on singles.

New York erased the deficit immediately, though, with four runs off Montgomery in the bottom half. Starling Marte tripled with the bases loaded to tie the game.

The Mets added three in the fourth inning to go up 8-4, two of which came after a shortstop Kevin Newman error with two outs.

Montgomery lasted four innings, giving up nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts. His ERA jumped to 5.48, impacted by a pair of six-run outings.

Marte drove in four runs and J.D. Martinez homered for the second consecutive game. Martinez’s two-run shot off Logan Allen in the sixth inning proved to be critical insurance after he hit the game-winning homer on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor had two more hits Friday, including an RBI double that extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He went 4-for-4 with a homer Thursday night.

Eugenio Suarez ended Arizona’s home run drought with an opposite-field shot in the sixth inning, his fourth of the year and 250th of his career. He is the seventh Venezuela-born player to hit 250 big league homers.

Diamondbacks’ next game

First pitch between the D-backs and Mets on Saturday is at 1:10 p.m.

Arizona turns to right-hander Slade Cecconi, who was recalled on Friday from Triple-A Reno. Veteran left-hander Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16) goes for New York.

In a pregame ceremony, the Mets will retire the No. 18 worn by outfielder Darryl Strawberry from 1983-90.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks place RHP Zac Gallen on injured list with hamstring strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting pitcher Zac Gallen on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain. 

5 hours ago

Justin Martinez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Justin Martinez steps up with his parents watching for the 1st time

Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez and his family had a great day at Citi Field against the New York Mets, but the club lost again.

1 day ago

Starter Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen exits loss vs. Mets after 6 pitches

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen came off the field with training staff six pitches into his start Thursday against the New York Mets.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Diamondbacks not living up to expectations, just like every other Valley sports team

Dan Bickley says the Diamondbacks aren't living up to expectations and hopes they can turn it around.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt talks outing to Arizona Diamondbacks game with teammates

In talking about the team unity during the offseason, Arizona Cardinals starting center Hjalte Froholdt shares details of the offensive line's group outing to an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

1 day ago

Jorge Lopez, Mets...

Associated Press

Jorge Lopez designated for assignment by Mets after he threw glove into stands

Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his glove into the stands following his ejection Wednesday.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks find some power, Montgomery struggles in loss to Mets