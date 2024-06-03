Close
Grand Canyon baseball falls to West Virginia to end season in Tucson Regional

Jun 3, 2024, 7:40 AM

Grand Canyon lost to West Virginia in the NCAA baseball tournament on Saturday, setting up a win-or-go home matchup on Sunday. (Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Logan Suave had three hits and drove in three runs, West Virginia scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings and the Mountaineers dispatched Grand Canyon 10-6 on Sunday night, winning the Tucson Regional and earning the school’s first berth to a super regional.

Reed Chumley and Grant Hussey each drove in a run for West Virginia (36-22) in the top of the first, but Cade Verduso’s RBI double sparked a three-run rally in the bottom of the inning for Grand Canyon (35-25).

The Mountaineers took the lead for good with a three-run second. Suave, Sam White and Chumley all had RBI singles.

Suave had a two-run double to push West Virginia’s advantage to 7-3 in the third. Ben Lumsden singled in a run in the fourth and White plated a run in the fifth with a double before scoring on a single by Hussey for a 10-3 lead.

Michael Diaz singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth for the Antelopes and Zach Yorke hit a two-run homer in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Aidan Major (5-4) earned the victory, taking over after West Virginia starter Hayden Cooper failed to retire a batter. Major went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and five walks.

The Mountaineers captured their first regional title after 15 prior NCAA Tournament appearances.

Grand Canyon has appeared in three regionals, all of them since 2021

