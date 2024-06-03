Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

3-star recruit Michael Scott commits to Arizona State football

Jun 3, 2024, 2:21 PM

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during warm-ups to the NCAAF game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Michael Scott, a three-star athlete from Dallastown Area High School in Pennsylvania, has committed to Arizona State football, he announced Monday.

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound receiver is ranked as a top-30 recruit in Pennsylvania’s 2025 class, according to 247 Sports composite. He chose ASU over finalists Kansas State and James Madison.

As a junior at Dallastown Area High School, he had shining moments in all three phases of offense: passing, running and receiving.

Scott caught 33 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

In 10 games, he completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown, leading the team in passer rating (110.9). He added 40 carries, which he took for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Scott also played a big role in special teams between kicking and punting as well as returning kicks and punts.

He kicked off 45 times, leading to eight touchbacks. All 13 of his punts pinned his opponent inside its own 20. His longest kick return on the season went for 85 yards.

Scott follows fellow three-star receiver Cory Butler to ASU. Butler, out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, committed on Sunday.

Arizona State Football

Cory Butler...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football adds 3-star WR Cory Butler to 2025 class

Arizona State football received another commitment from the 2025 class on Sunday, landing wide receiver Cory Butler.

1 day ago

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football on Saturday. (X photo/@LeePukaF...

David Veenstra

Arizona State football adds 3-star ATH in Lee Fuimaono

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football following a visit to Tempe over the weekend, he announced on X.

2 days ago

Eldorado high school will reportedly be changing its Sun Devils name due to a trademark agreement b...

Bailey Leasure

High school drops ‘Sundevils’ nickname, Sparky mascot due to agreement ending with ASU

Eldorado High School will reportedly be changing its Sundevils mascote name due to a trademark agreement between it and ASU ending.

2 days ago

Mountain America Stadium...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands 3-star OL recruit Desean Bryant

Arizona State football landed 2025 consensus three-star offensive tackle recruit Desean Bryant from Duncanville High School in Texas.

3 days ago

Big XII logo...

Associated Press

Big 12 schools to share record $470 million of revenue distribution after Pac-12 additions

The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, officially on Aug. 1.

3 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Big 12 releases kickoff times for Arizona State football’s early schedule

The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

4 days ago

3-star recruit Michael Scott commits to Arizona State football