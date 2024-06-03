Michael Scott, a three-star athlete from Dallastown Area High School in Pennsylvania, has committed to Arizona State football, he announced Monday.

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound receiver is ranked as a top-30 recruit in Pennsylvania’s 2025 class, according to 247 Sports composite. He chose ASU over finalists Kansas State and James Madison.

As a junior at Dallastown Area High School, he had shining moments in all three phases of offense: passing, running and receiving.

Scott caught 33 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

In 10 games, he completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown, leading the team in passer rating (110.9). He added 40 carries, which he took for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Scott also played a big role in special teams between kicking and punting as well as returning kicks and punts.

He kicked off 45 times, leading to eight touchbacks. All 13 of his punts pinned his opponent inside its own 20. His longest kick return on the season went for 85 yards.

Scott follows fellow three-star receiver Cory Butler to ASU. Butler, out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, committed on Sunday.

