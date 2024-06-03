Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll batting in 8th slot of Diamondbacks’ lineup vs. Giants

Jun 3, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:57 pm

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Corbin Carroll once again found himself toward the bottom of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ order on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, batting eighth for just the sixth time this season.

Carroll had reassumed a top-of-the-order placement for the past four weeks after a 10-game span from April 24-May 7 of batting seventh or eighth amid a season of struggles.

He’s not found traction in the past month and for the season is slashing .194/.279/.284 with just two home runs and a .563 OPS.

San Francisco is going with an opener in left hander Erik Miller, which factored into the decision by D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. Lovullo confirmed that Carroll’s placement in that part of the order could become a pattern in the future against left-handed pitching.

Carroll has batted second in 28 games and first in 19 games.

RELATED STORIES

Ketel Marte will lead off on Monday against the Giants, with catcher Gabriel Moreno taking the second slot for just the third time this year. They will square off against San Francisco left-hander reliever Erik Miller, as San Francisco goes with a bullpen game.

Also notable in D-backs manager Torey Lovullo’s lineup is rookie Blaze Alexander, the ninth batter in the order, starting at shortstop. He hasn’t played there as a starter since May 9.

Arizona Diamondbacks batting order vs. San Francisco Giants

1. 2B Ketel Marte
2. C Gabriel Moreno
3. DH Joc Pederson
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
6. RF Jake McCarthy
7. 3B Eugenio Suarez
8. CF Corbin Carroll
9. SS Blaze Alexander

Pitching matchup

RHP Ryne Nelson (3-4, 6.02) vs. LHP Erik Miller (0-2, 4.00 ERA)

