Marvin Harrison Jr.’s work ethic flashing early on in Cardinals OTAs

Jun 4, 2024, 11:50 AM

BY TYLER DRAKE


TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.’s work ethic was among his strongest traits coming out of Ohio State.

From the early offseason returns, he hasn’t skipped a beat as he gets acclimated to the pros.

“He’s extremely detailed,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. “He does a lot of extra, probably too much. I’m going to be fighting him on that.

“He’s just like everybody else right now, kind of getting out there and making sure … he’s learning from his mistakes and understanding the (offensive) thought process, the quarterback’s perspective and where he needs to be and all that stuff. I’ve liked how he’s jumped in. He’s doing a good job.”

Harrison’s dedication to his craft was a main reason he fit the new regime’s “price of admission” as Gannon puts it.

But just as important as getting that added work on the jugs machine, hitting the weight room, running extra routes or diving deeper into installs, is making sure he isn’t overloaded and mentally taxed.

“If we’re spaced out with how many reps and the amount of workload that he gets and he goes and runs 100 routes on the weekend, he might be dragging today. He doesn’t drag but I’m talking about I love extra work, he’s just got to be smart about it and have to have a routine about what he’s doing,” Gannon said.

“He only gets one cup a day, how is he filling his cup? If he’s overflowing it from somewhere, it’s going to take from somewhere else or he might not develop how we want him to develop. He’s doing his good job with his routine and his plan for what he’s doing.”

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s work ethic flashing early on in Cardinals OTAs