Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers agree on 2-year contract extension

Jun 4, 2024, 12:13 PM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Christian McCaffrey points to the sky coming out of the tunnel...

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he runs onto the field before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers rewarded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey with a contract extension after he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in his first full season with the team.

A person familiar with the deal said it’s worth $19 million per year over two years. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal hadn’t been announced by the team. Pro Football Talk first reported the new contract.

McCaffrey was on hand Tuesday at the start of San Francisco’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary practices the previous two weeks.

RELATED STORIES

McCaffrey has helped transform San Francisco’s offense since being acquired in a trade from Carolina midway through the 2022 season.

In 27 games for the Niners, McCaffrey has rushed for 2,205 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 119 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 scores.

He led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns.

McCaffrey, who turns 28 on Friday, will now be under contract through the 2027 season.

Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. at Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s work ethic flashing early on in Cardinals OTAs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s work ethic and dedication to his craft hasn't skipped a beat at the NFL level.

4 hours ago

BJ Ojulari at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ BJ Ojulari comfortable after jersey number switch with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari is liking his new threads after switching numbers with Marvin Harrison Jr.

7 hours ago

Budda Baker celebrates after a play...

Tyler Drake

Contract year? Cardinals’ Budda Baker treats every season like a contract year

Budda Baker's future with the Arizona Cardinals beyond this season is up in the air. That isn't changing his mindset, though.

19 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why OL Evan Brown says Arizona Cardinals fans shouldn’t underestimate this year’s team

Veteran offensive lineman Evan Brown joined Wolf & Luke after OTAs Monday to talk about adjusting to the Arizona heat, his goals for the season ahead and the similarities in the Cardinals culture and other organizations he's been with.

22 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How Greg Dortch plans to fit into the Arizona Cardinals stacked offense this season

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch joined Wolf & Luke to discuss re-signing with the organization, being one of the most veteran players in the WR room and how he plans to fit into the offense alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.

23 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride feels more confident at this year’s OTAs than last year’s

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride joined Wolf & Luke to talk about the difference he sees in Kyler Murray's leadership this year, how his offseason went and how the rookies are faring in OTAs.

23 hours ago

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers agree on 2-year contract extension