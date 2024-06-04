Tyon Grant-Foster is returning to Grand Canyon after testing the NBA Draft waters, the school announced Tuesday on social media. Grant-Foster’s decision comes after he was one of 93 early entry players who withdrew their names from the draft last Thursday.

As a senior last year, Grant-Foster averaged 20.1 points per game on 44.6% shooting and 33.1% from three-point range. He added 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks across 33.5 minutes per contest last season.

For his efforts, he was named the WAC Player of the Year.

At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured 6-feet, 5.75 inches. His wingspan came in at 6-feet, 11.75 inches. He did not participate in drills.

Off the court, Grant-Foster overcame a harrowing medical scare before becoming a difference-maker at GCU.

He missed more than a year of basketball after collapsing in the locker room while playing for DePaul in 2021. He was resuscitated, spent 10 days in the hospital and received an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Shortly after, he attempted to play in a pickup game, where he collapsed again. He was sent to the hospital where he received a second heart surgery in the spring of 2022.

Grant-Foster spent 16 months recovering before doctors cleared him to play in March 2023. He transferred to GCU and lived with his cousin, Suns player Ish Wainright.

