Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Wildcats land commitment from top-rated Arizona high school QB Luke Haugo

Jun 4, 2024, 5:07 PM

Brent Brennan smiles...

New Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan smiles during a press conference at Arizona Stadium on January 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Higley High School quarterback Luke Haugo has committed to play collegiately at Arizona in 2025, he announced Tuesday on social media.

“Stayin’ Home,” he said on X.

A local three-star athlete, Haugo is the state’s top-rated quarterback in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He ranks eighth overall across all positions in Arizona.

He received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State before committing to the Wildcats.

RELATED STORIES

Haugo is the second quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Arizona following three-star Robert McDaniel’s decision last month.

Currently, Arizona’s program is led by signal caller Noah Fifita, who returns to the fold after spending his first two seasons in Tucson. Second-year backup Brayden Dorman, transfers Anthony Garcia and Adam Damante and walk-on Cole Tannenbaum round out the quarterbacks room.

Last season, the Wildcats signal caller completed 72.4% of his throws for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions.

When is Arizona’s first game of the season?

Arizona returns to action on Aug. 31 for a home tilt against New Mexico.

Arizona Football

GCU baseball...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon baseball defeats Arizona in NCAA tournament’s Tucson regional

Grand Canyon Antelopes baseball upset the Arizona Wildcats at the Tucson regional on the first day of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

4 days ago

Big XII logo...

Associated Press

Big 12 schools to share record $470 million of revenue distribution after Pac-12 additions

The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, officially on Aug. 1.

4 days ago

Arizona baseball...

Arizona Sports

How to watch: Arizona baseball opens NCAA tournament run against Grand Canyon

The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament is here, and the Arizona Wildcats will host Grand Canyon at the Tucson regional on Friday night.

5 days ago

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita...

Arizona Sports

Big 12 releases kickoff times for Arizona Wildcats’ early football schedule

The Arizona Wildcats start their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 by visiting a familiar former Pac-12 team in Utah.

5 days ago

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) runs between Southern California defensive back Max William...

Ryan Pasiecznik

DL Stanley Ta’ufo’ou transfers from USC to Arizona, per report

The Arizona Wildcats built depth along their defensive line by adding USC transfer Stanley Ta'ufo'ou to the team.

6 days ago

...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona adds NAU quarterback transfer Adam Damante

Arizona adds another quarterback to its room with the addition of former AIA Gilbert North star and NAU Lumberjack Adam Damante.

6 days ago

Wildcats land commitment from top-rated Arizona high school QB Luke Haugo