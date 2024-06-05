Higley High School quarterback Luke Haugo has committed to play collegiately at Arizona in 2025, he announced Tuesday on social media.

“Stayin’ Home,” he said on X.

A local three-star athlete, Haugo is the state’s top-rated quarterback in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He ranks eighth overall across all positions in Arizona.

He received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State before committing to the Wildcats.

Haugo is the second quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Arizona following three-star Robert McDaniel’s decision last month.

Currently, Arizona’s program is led by signal caller Noah Fifita, who returns to the fold after spending his first two seasons in Tucson. Second-year backup Brayden Dorman, transfers Anthony Garcia and Adam Damante and walk-on Cole Tannenbaum round out the quarterbacks room.

Last season, the Wildcats signal caller completed 72.4% of his throws for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions.

When is Arizona’s first game of the season?

Arizona returns to action on Aug. 31 for a home tilt against New Mexico.

