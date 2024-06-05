Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football lands New Mexico recruit Cameron Dyer

Jun 5, 2024, 10:15 AM

Kenny Dillingham, ASU football head coach...

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football landed New Mexico high school quarterback Cameron Dyer on Tuesday. But once he becomes a Sun Devil, he will go from throwing to catching.

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Dyer currently attends La Cueva High School in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was named the 2023 Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year as a junior after he threw for 2,897 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 1,492 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Dyer helped lead La Cueva to a 10-3 record on the way to winning the New Mexico 6A state championship.

He is slated to graduate from high school in 2025.

Cameron Dyer to make position change

Dyer also had received offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Texas Tech, Utah, Utah State and UTEP.

But when it came down to making the decision, he chose ASU because of his interest in moving to wide receiver. Luckily for Dyer, he will have the guidance of former Steelers wide receiver and newly hired wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

In an interview with Sports360AZ’s Jordan Hamm, Dyer spoke highly about Ward.

“The fact that Hines Ward is a receivers coach. He’s a former Super Bowl MVP, two-time Super Bowl champ and NFL Hall of Famer, possibly,” Dyer said. “He’s done it at the position that they’re recruiting me as, he’s done it on a high level; at the highest level for a long time.”

While changing positions may be a challenge for Dyer, Ward understands the adjustment he will be going through having made the same transition while he was in high school.

“When I first talked to him, I didn’t know that he had played quarterback in high school,” Dyer said. “He told me how he made the switch and how he made the transition and played the receiver position, and that made me a little bit more comfortable.”

