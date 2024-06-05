Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff announces Fiesta Bowl kickoff time for 2024 quarterfinals

Jun 5, 2024, 12:23 PM

College Football Playoff...

The College Football Playoff logo is seen before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The 2024 Fiesta Bowl, a quarterfinals game for the first College Football Playoff 12-team bracket, now has a time and broadcast partner set.

It will air on ESPN and kick off at 5:30 p.m. MST on New Year’s Eve.

The College Football Playoff on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first round through the national title game.

The Fiesta Bowl hosted at State Farm Stadium will be the first quarterfinal game and only one set before the calendar flips to 2025. The Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl quarterfinals games will take place on New Year’s Day.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will act as semifinals games on Jan. 9 and 10, respectively. The finale will take place in Atlanta on Jan. 20 on ESPN with a 5:30 p.m. MST kickoff.

All games from quarterfinals through the College Football Playoff title game will air on ESPN.

The first-round games on Dec. 20-21 will be broadcast via ABC, ESPN and TNT.

2024-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

DATE GAME TIME (ET) PLATFORM
Friday, Dec. 20 CFP First Round Game 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 21 CFP First Round Game Noon TNT
CFP First Round Game 4 p.m. TNT
CFP First Round Game 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 31 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, Jan. 1 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN
Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential 5 p.m. ESPN
Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl 8:45 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 9 Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Friday, Jan. 10 Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Monday, Jan. 20 CFP National Championship (Atlanta, Ga.) 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College Football Playoff announces Fiesta Bowl kickoff time for 2024 quarterfinals