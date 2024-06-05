The 2024 Fiesta Bowl, a quarterfinals game for the first College Football Playoff 12-team bracket, now has a time and broadcast partner set.

It will air on ESPN and kick off at 5:30 p.m. MST on New Year’s Eve.

The College Football Playoff on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first round through the national title game.

The Fiesta Bowl hosted at State Farm Stadium will be the first quarterfinal game and only one set before the calendar flips to 2025. The Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl quarterfinals games will take place on New Year’s Day.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will act as semifinals games on Jan. 9 and 10, respectively. The finale will take place in Atlanta on Jan. 20 on ESPN with a 5:30 p.m. MST kickoff.

All games from quarterfinals through the College Football Playoff title game will air on ESPN.

The first-round games on Dec. 20-21 will be broadcast via ABC, ESPN and TNT.

2024-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

DATE GAME TIME (ET) PLATFORM Friday, Dec. 20 CFP First Round Game 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN Saturday, Dec. 21 CFP First Round Game Noon TNT CFP First Round Game 4 p.m. TNT CFP First Round Game 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN Tuesday, Dec. 31 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN Wednesday, Jan. 1 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential 5 p.m. ESPN Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl 8:45 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Jan. 9 Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN Friday, Jan. 10 Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 7:30 p.m. ESPN Monday, Jan. 20 CFP National Championship (Atlanta, Ga.) 7:30 p.m. ESPN

