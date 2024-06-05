PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is set to play his first rehab game with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, the final step toward his return from a torn meniscus.

The plan is for Perdomo (torn meniscus) to get seven innings at shortstop for the Aces in Tacoma against the Rainiers.

Lovullo said D-backs assistant hitting coach Rick Short is with Perdomo to help him along. The manager did not give a target number of games, as that will depend on how Perdomo feels.

“I just got off the phone with him. He feels good. He’s really excited,” Lovullo said. “You wake up in a hotel room, you go to the field, you get into your routine.

“It’s just different than being in the (Arizona Complex League). I’m excited he’s there. Rick Short is there with him. We feel like we’re blending as much as we possibly can to make him get ready as quickly as he possibly can but health is the most important thing. We’ll continue pushing it downfield and get him here as soon as possible.”

Perdomo went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 4.

The 24-year-old will not play for the Diamondbacks during their four-game series at the San Diego Padres that starts Thursday, Lovullo said.

The D-backs return to Chase for six games next week against the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox, and Perdomo is expected to jump in at that point.

Lovullo said the organization has sent assistants to help players in the minor leagues before, noting last year assistant pitching coach Dan Carlson went back to Reno with Brandon Pfaadt after his option.

“This is something we feel strongly about,” Lovullo said. “It works, gets eyes on him, the ability to work on the same thing and probably a certain comfort level. Gerry is the best. He’ll have comfort level no matter who he’s with, but the fact that Rick Short knows his routine is putting him in the best space to be as successful as possible.”

Perdomo will take over the starting shortstop role once he gets back to the club, Lovullo has been pretty adamant about that.

The Diamondbacks have the weekend to make a tough choice regarding the roster. Infielders Blaze Alexander has been on a heater to start June and Kevin Newman has been a trusted veteran with versatility.

Alek Thomas injury update

Thomas (hamstring strain) continues to hit and will start running arcs before he gets to base running. Arcs are slower turns around the edge of the infield, from foul line to foul line.

Lovullo has said he expects Thomas to start playing games next week, starting in the ACL. He does not think the rehab stint for Thomas will be as long as Perdomo.

“I think it’s going to come quick for him because he’s been getting a ton of at-bats here,” the manager said. “With Perdomo we might lengthen it out. …. (Thomas has) already been through this. He’s already had this dance one time.”

Thomas played three games in Reno in early May, but the D-backs pulled him back after he felt discomfort. He has been on the IL since April 1.

Diamondbacks injury notes

– Starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez threw out to 90 feet.

– Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly threw out to 60 feet.

– Reliever Miguel Castro threw out to 120 feet.

